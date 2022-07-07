Yes, 'T2' was effectively an indie movie (and the most expensive movie ever made at the time).

The term "indie film" is thrown around a lot nowadays, but strictly speaking, it's much easier to define than it may seem. Broadly, a true independent movie is one made and distributed outside of the big studio system, allowing artists to more freely portray their vision.

These types of films tend to have relatively low budgets and common patterns of tone and content. They're usually challenging, rebellious, and creative, offering a delightful alternative to the more standardized content that some big studios generally churn out. IMDb users are happy to express their appreciation for this unique creative spirit.

This Is the End — 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, recognized by many as the best Vietnam war film ever produced, follows Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) as he is sent on a dangerous secret mission to eliminate the mysterious Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has gone rogue.

Coppola had to fund the movie himself with the earnings he made from The Godfather. Production of the film was so close to impossible that there's even a documentary about the nightmarish process (Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse). But, in the end, the effort was clearly worth it, as proved by the film's 8.5 score on IMDb.

Hitchcock's Subversive Masterpiece — 'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock is widely regarded as the Master of Suspense, and that's in no small measure thanks to his psychological horror thriller Psycho, where a secretary (Janet Leigh) embezzles a wealthy client's money, leaves town, and checks into an isolated hotel run by a strange young man (Anthony Perkins).

IMDb reviewers, who gave the film a score of 8.5, all seem to agree that it's more than worthy of the hype. Its sharply written script remains subversive and shocking even to this day, Perkins's Norman Bates is one of the most iconic movie antagonists, and the wonderfully crafted final product is one of the most revolutionary horror films ever made.

The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled — 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

With a star-studded cast and an Oscar-winning screenplay, Bryan Singer's The Usual Suspects shows an American special agent investigating the causes of an explosion in San Pedro harbor.

Users on IMDb praise the film's ominous atmosphere, modest direction, and subtle writing. But, most of all, it's remembered for its genius ending, which features a plot twist that makes the whole thing worth watching a second time. For this, The Usual Suspects has earned a much deserved 8.5.

If You Want a Job Done Well, Hire a Professional — 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

In Léon: The Professional, the title character (Jean Reno), who is the top hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling protector of 12-year-old Mathilda (Natalie Portman) after his next-door neighbors are assassinated by a loose-cannon DEA agent (Gary Oldman).

For starters, Luc Besson's classic crime drama features career-best performances by Reno, Portman, and Oldman. The characters are fascinating, the story is charming, and the action is terrifically crafted, which has earned this indie movie an 8.5 on IMDb.

What Will the Band Do Next? — 'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

An innovative concert documentary about a concert of the rock band Talking Heads at the height of their popularity, Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense features some of the most creative choreography and visuals you'll ever find in a movie of its kind.

The documentary is unlike any other concert film that has ever been made. It's a celebration of teamwork and a story of liberation. It mixes the magic of stage performance and the magic of cinema, ensuring that you don't even have to be a fan of the Talking Heads to enjoy the movie, as proved by its great score of 8.6 on IMDb.

A Wonderful Laugh, a Wonderful Love — 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

When one thinks of Christmas films, one thinks of It's a Wonderful Life. And yet, this story about a frustrated businessman who's shown by an angel what the world would have looked like without him, moves miles beyond the tropes of this genre.

Although it was such a financial flop in its time that it caused the demise of the indie studio Liberty Films, Frank Capra's beautiful film is now regarded as one of the best movies of all time, demonstrated by its 8.6 score on IMDb.

It's Nothing Personal — 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

At the time of its production, Terminator 2 was said to be the most expensive independent film ever made, and it was predicted to bankrupt its studio. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that this prediction was beyond wrong. The movie, considered by many the single greatest action movie sequel ever, has become a worthy cult classic.

James Cameron's follow-up to his 1984 movie The Terminator, T2 has set the standard for how to make sci-fi action films. The characters are endearing, the villain is terrifying, the action scenes are elegantly shot, and the CGI has aged like fine wine. All of the film's achievements are reflected on its 8.6 score on IMDb.

One Flew East, One Flew West — 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Miloš Forman's delightful yet gut-wrenching masterpiece tells the story of R.P. McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), a criminal feigning insanity who's sent to a mental institution, where he rebels against an opressive nurse (Louise Fletcher) and fills the terrified patients with confidence.

Based on a classic novel by Ken Kesey, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nestis one of those beloved few adaptations which are better than the book they're based on. IMDb users, giving the film an outstanding score of 8.7, commend its flawless script, riveting characters, bittersweet ending, and jaw-dropping performances. Proof of the film's quality is the fact that it's one of the three films which have won the five big Oscar categories.

The Civil War Wasn't Hell. It Was Practice — 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Sergio Leone's epic spaghetti Western unites a quiet loner, a merciless hitman, and a Mexican bandit, and it has them cross the American Southwest in the midst of the Civil War looking for a fortune in stolen gold.

There's a very good reason why The Good, the Bad and the Uglyis the highest-rated Western on IMDb with an 8.8. A brutal, grandiose, and super entertaining morality play for the entirety of its nearly three-hour-long runtime, Leone's masterpiece lives up to its reputation and then some.

Just Because You're a Character Doesn't Mean You Have Character — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Back in 1994, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction took the world of indie cinema by storm. All these years later, it remains one of the most complex, enthralling, and masterfully made crime films of all time. It shows a series of vignettes starring two hitmen (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), a kingpin's wife (Uma Thurman), and a washed-up boxer (Bruce Willis).

It's not hard to see why Pulp Fiction is the 8th highest-rated film on IMDb with an amazing score of 8.9. It set the standard for both indie films and multiple storyline narratives. It's darkly comedic, wonderfully directed, profoundly philosophical, and one of the best-written movies of all time (with a Best Writing Oscar to back it up). It's a groundbreaking masterpiece which is nearly impossible not to love.

