Hardworking creators wear many hats, including lead writer and executive producer. To increase the stakes, creators looking for a challenge will juggle a key acting role in their own series.

The performances in a series is possibly the most important ingredient for a successful television show. Series creators like Quinta Brunson, who rolled the dice on themselves, experienced huge payoffs on their TV shows.

10 Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin (South Side)

South Side is a workplace comedy centered around repossession agents from a furniture rental store in the South Side of Chicago. The series was created by Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, who received a Primetime Emmy nomination for their writing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. When the pair became showrunners for South Side, the writing duo cast themselves as main cast members.

Bashir stars as Officer Goodnight and Diallo plays the local politician Allen Gayle. The showrunners spread the laughs and award their castmates with humorous dialogue, but are often the source of some of the funniest moments themselves.

9 Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Image via Hulu

Ramy captures the daily experiences of a first-generation American Muslim raised in New Jersey. The semi-autobiographical comedy features Ramy Youssef in the titular role.

Off the heels of his appearance in Four Weddings and A Funeral, Ramy Youssef’s casting was a selling point for Hulu to greenlight the series. Youssef has been rewarded for wearing multiple hats on Ramy with Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing and Acting.

8 Ricky Gervais (The Office)

Image via BBC

The Office IP is the house that Ricky Gervais built. The origins of the American workplace comedy derives from the British television mockumentary of the same name. Gervais served as an actor, director, writer, executive producer and creator of The Office.

Ricky Gervais was handed a Golden Globe for his acting on The Office. Gervais’ performance lifted the series pass cult status and the popularity of the series lead to the creation of the American version where the creator finally handed the mantle of the lead role to Steve Carell.

7 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary is about a group of passionate teachers who are constantly tasked to do more with less to keep their public school afloat. The series creator, Quinta Brunson, initially planned on offering her services as a side character, but escalated to the lead actress during development of the series.

Brunsonwas awarded a Primetime Emmy for her pen in Abbot Elementary. In addition to her writing skills, the showrunner’s acting chops were recognized with a nomination after she cast herself as leading actress in the workplace comedy.

6 Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Earn and his rapping cousin give the audience a peek into the daily life in Atlanta, Georgia in Atlanta. Donald Glover is the series creator and star of the series.

The starring role was his first lead role in seven years since Mystery Team. The show features a small main cast of four actors and he gifted one of the roles to himself. The decision proved fruitful and after betting on himself, the showrunner won one out of two of his Primetime Emmy nominations for Lead Actor.

5 Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Image via Apple TV+

A football coach is enlisted to coach a Premier League soccer team in Ted Lasso. The sports comedy-drama was created by and stars Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis portrayed the title character as part of a viral marketing campaign. After the commercials caught fire, Jason agreed to reprise his role during the inception of the series based on the comical advertisements.

4 Issa Rae (Insecure)

Image via HBO

A young black woman is stretched thin while looking for love in south L.A. in Insecure. Issa Rae, the co-creator of the hit series is a co-writer and the star of the comedy-drama television show.

Although the main character is named after Issa Rae, different actresses were sought to play the lead character. Issa Rae ignored suggestions from executives to cast a different actress as the lead and settled on herself as the main character.

3 Bill Hader (Barry)

Image via HBO

An ex-military soldier struggling with PTSD tries to cope as a hitman while moonlighting as an actor in Barry. Bill Hader’s name clogs up the credits for the HBO comedy-drama. The showrunner writes, directs, and produces for the show.

The SNL alum has garnered three Primetime nominations for his acting in Barry and has walked away with two trophies. The character is inspired from Bill Hader’s anxiety while on SNL, so it was fitting for Hader to cast himself in the leading role.

2 Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty)

Image via Adult Swim

Rick and Morty showcase the dangerous adventures of an alcoholic scientist and his timid grandson. The Emmy-award winning animated comedy series features voice work from the two creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

Roiland provides vocals on 61 episodes and Harmon is featured on 28 episodes. Justin Roiland voices Ricky as well as 33 additional characters in the series while his co-creator Harmon stars as 28 different side characters.

1 Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Image via HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David's life as a semi-retired television writer and producer. Since the comedy is based on his own life, David circled his name on the casting sheet.

The writer shied away from the spotlight on the Seinfeld series by casting Jason Alexander to portray a character inspired by him. This time around, David welcomed the attention and cast himself as the star of the series. The writer has since received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for lead acting in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

