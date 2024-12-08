Today, a new era of small-screen television kicked off on Max, with the arrival of the DCU’s first series, Creature Commandos. The adult animated production is the first to come from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios, ushering in what will be a new wave of storytelling from the company’s co-heads. Naturally, for such a monumental occasion, a crack team of professionals would need to be brought in to lend their vocal talent to the highly-trained monsters at the center of the TV show’s storyline. For this, Gunn, who served the project as its creator and writer, brought in a slew of recognizable names, including David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk and more. Beyond the universe’s animated slate, there are plenty of live-action productions coming down the pipeline, leaving Creature Commandos’ already growing fanbase eager to learn more about possible crossovers.

While nothing may be set in stone for his character, Eric Frankenstein, Harbour recently revealed to Collider’s Therese Lacson that he would be more than open to the opportunity should Gunn and Safran find a place for him to cross over into live-action.

“[Laughs] Are you putting it out there, Therese? Okay, cool. I’m just like, ‘Go ahead. Put it out there!’ Because I do think it’d be super fun. We talked about it casually. There’s nothing planned, but I talked to him a little bit about the realities of what that would look like in terms of CG or practical effects, and he had all kinds of different thoughts and ideas.”

Getting Into DC On the Ground Floor

With ideas overflowing from every direction, Gunn is certainly gung ho about bringing something completely new to DC fans and restoring glory in the superhero franchise. Beyond Creature Commandos, other small-screen irons in the fire include Season 2 of Peacemaker as well as Lanterns, Waller, and more, while the studio will roll out its first big-screen title next summer with Superman to be followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, and others. With this in mind, Harbour recognizes that his path towards a live-action crossover isn’t a sprint, it’s a race, and that he’s happy to wait until the time is right, explaining:

“But I think they’re still building their universe, and that’s fun. As they build it, I think they’re gonna see what people like or what works, and that’s gonna be a component to what they go forward with. But it is such a fun idea to have, like, Batman run into an angry Frankenstein, or Superman, or whatever! It’s just fun that all these characters exist in the same universe, and who knows where they’d end up? It’d be kind of cool.”

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.