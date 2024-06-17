The Big Picture Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos will sound and look evil, like the rest of his monstrous teammates.

The upcoming Creature Commandos will be our first glimpse of James Gunn's new vision for DC Comics' universe of characters, and now Alan Tudyk, who will lend his voice to the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus, is speaking out about the series. Collider's Steve Weintraub moderated a panel with Tudyk at Boston Fan Expo this weekend and got some fresh details about the highly anticipated DC series.

Says Tudyk of his character, who he says will sound like himself, but evil:

"Doctor Phosphorus. He kind of looks like a Ghost Rider. He's a skeleton on fire. He's a DC character. He was a doctor. [Laughs] That's why they call him doctor. He was an obstetrician. No, he wasn't. He was… I don't know what the comics say, so I don't wanna say what his origin story is because it is covered in the series, the animated series."

Tudyk was effusive in his praise for the series' scripts and its animation. "It's very good," he said. "It's a group of villains and it's like, ‘Well, how the hell do all of these people fit together?’ When he [Gunn] asked me to do it. That's all I saw." Noting the strange combination of characters, Tudyk said: "We've got like, Frankenstein is in there and some lady with a— she's like a fish face, and she's got some kind of fish tank on her head. It was like, 'How do all—' And then, like a robot, and the [art] seems a little bit different on each, each one has their own kind of style. I don't know how all of this is gonna fit together," he laughed.

He went on to say:

"When I read it, it was the best thing I had read in so long, and it was moving. And that is what James Gunn does so well. I can't wait for people to see it. I've now seen some of it and it looks really great.

"I've only had one post-session," Tudyk told the audience at Fan Expo. "You sort of record everything before it's animated, and then they come back to you after it's animated and you fill in and do different things and do efforts and, you know, fill in the fights and stuff." Efforts, Tudyk explained, are the vocal sound effects from fight scenes. He gave a brief "voice acting lesson" at the event, laughingly identifying the different sounds you'd make when punching vs. being punched. "For some reason, getting punched involves consonants," said Tudyk.

Will Alan Tudyk Play Doctor Phosphorus in Live Action?

Image via DC Studios

Tudyk also talked about how the animated series will connect with Gunn's live-action DC plans, which will kick off with next year's Superman. When Weintraub pointed out that Gunn intends to have the same actors play these characters across the entire franchise, Tudyk confirmed, saying, "It was, it was announced, yeah, it was announced as his initial plan so you know that it can change. But the plan is that he wants to have continuity throughout the DC universe. So if you do it in a comic, then you are the character that will play it in a movie."

While no announcement has been made yet regarding any of the Creature Commandos appearing in live action, Tudyk sounded hopeful that he'd remain in the role. He said:

So if creature Commandos ever becomes a live action, anything, they would hope to employ the people who did it in the animated series as opposed to having like we have in Marvel — We have? I'm not in Marvel. But as we see in Marvel, you know that there's all so many different versions and also in DC, there are how many Supermans are there right now?"

Tudyk joked about the various versions of these beloved comic book characters before going on to discuss the man behind the new DCU. He compared Gunn's storytelling abilities to those of Joss Whedon, who Tudyk worked with on the short-lived, but now cult-classic science fiction Western Firefly and its movie spin-off, Serenity:

"[James'] writing, guys, it’s so good. It’s so good. I’m personally, I realized I'm the perfect audience for him. He does that thing that Joss Whedon did so well where it is…There's humor in everything. So you have these moving touching stories about these extraordinary characters who can sometimes be meta humans and sometimes just be you know, just interesting people around meta humans, and robots, and animals. He's funny, and somehow it's the way in for me to get to some deeper feelings as well. Like when something's making you laugh and then it pulls the rug out from under you. Like, maybe some people have seen Serenity. When the rug gets pulled out of you. Sometimes it comes in the form of a huge telephone pole-sized stake through all of your major organs because that's big, big stake. Anyway, James does that."

Who Else Is in Creature Commandos?

Scheduled for release this December, Creature Commandos (based on the DC Comics team created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in 1980's Weird War Tales #93 will center around a team of freakish villains and outcasts assembled into a fighting force by the military. In addition to Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus, the team will also include human team leader Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), the amphibious Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) and his Bride (Indira Varma), and the mechanical G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn).

Sean Gunn will also reprise his role as the animalistic Weasel, who debuted in Gunn's live-action The Suicide Squad. Viola Davis and Steve Agee will reprise their live-action roles as Amanda Waller and John Economos, respectively. Opposing the team will be the sorceress Circe (Anya Chalotra), who is traditionally an enemy of Wonder Woman.

Tudyk is no stranger to DC Comics projects. He currently voices a bevy of characters on Adult Swim's Harley Quinn, including the Joker, Clayface, and Calendar Man, and previously voiced Green Arrow on Young Justice and the Flash on Batman: The Brave and the Bold. In the realm of live action, he played Mister Nobody on Doom Patrol and Bruce Wayne's cousin Van on the DC-universe-set workplace sitcom Powerless.

Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in December 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and for more news out of Fan Expo!