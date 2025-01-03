DC’s animated series Creature Commandos is full of easter eggs and obscure villains and anti-heroes jumping right out of the comic pages. The series is gaining many eyeballs thanks to new surprises in each episode, a thrilling plot and slick animation. The sixth episode of the series, “Priyatel Skelet,” brought an exciting moment as fans got to see a glimpse of Batman in the new DC universe. As the excitement about the Caped Crusader appearance grows, James Gunn explains how it came to be.

“When they first gave [the episode] to me, we saw a lot more Batman,” Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes in a new interview. Further sharing his excitement about including the character, the director revealed he wasn’t ready to make any concrete decisions about the character’s appearance, “I would say, ‘I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that, I’m not ready to commit to that.’ So I was like, ‘More silhouette!’” But agreed, “It’s a great way to show that Batman does exist.”

Episode six showcases a montage of Phosphorous’ life of crime which ends with a scene in which the lights in The Ice Lounge abruptly shut off. After which he looks up to see Batman perched directly below the building’s skylight, likely leading to a battle that ends in Phosphorous' arrest and imprisonment in Belle Reve. Gunn explained,

“That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe, he’s an important part of this universe, and he has an impact on it. Including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people like Doctor Phosphorus, who’s pretty tough.”

What’s Next in the DC Universe?

Creature Commandos has proven a success for the DC Universe and has already bagged a Season 2 renewal. Fans also had a taste of what entails on the big screen with the first teaser trailer for the David Corenswet-led Superman that gained significant views on social media in first 24 hours. The film, which will introduce a slew of characters like Crypto, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and more, will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

DC’s next movie will be the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The feature written by Ana Nogueira will show a different side of Kara Zor-El and will be directed by Craig Gillespie. On the small screen, fans will see the return of John Cena’s Peacemaker in the second season, though how the series will connect to the new universe Gunn is crafting remains to be seen. An Amanda Waller series is also in the works, but not much is known about it yet.

Creature Commandos is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max