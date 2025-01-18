Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Season 1.I, like so many others, am a busy guy, so when I finally had a chance to sit down and watch the entirety of James Gunn's Creature Commandos, I already knew what it was about, the plot points, everything. Only I didn't really know. It's a show that, no matter how much you've heard going in, has the power to subvert expectations. Is it very Gunn-like? You bet, his fingerprints are all over it, drawing comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Only it's not really like either. Try as one might, it's virtually impossible not to fall in love with the misfit monsters that make up Task Force M, especially the Bride (Indira Varma), my new favorite DC character.

'Creature Commandos' Wastes No Time Establishing the Bride's Strong Presence

As a longtime fan of DC Comics in print and on-screen (Super Friends will always be the greatest Saturday morning cartoon of all time), it's not a statement made lightly. She's not a character I was familiar with, though, a relatively new character introduced in the pages of Seven Soldiers: Frankenstein #3 in April 2006, and certainly not a major player at all. Thankfully, Gunn didn't adapt the character's storyline where two additional arms were grafted onto her — one of the few defining elements from her history in the comics — allowing him a blank slate with which to work with. It works to the Bride's advantage, with Gunn's innate ability to craft strong female characters in his films, the likes of Zoe Saldaña's Gamora and Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher II.

In the case of the Bride, "strong" female character is an understatement. The first glimpse of the Bride in the trailer for Creature Commandos sees her take down and kill Congorilla (Jason Konopisos) with nothing but a food tray, impressive given the significant discrepancy in size between the two. Then we see her walking towards the camera with her Task Force M comrades at her side. She's brandishing two rifles, looking confident and pissed off, a look that immediately evokes the Spaghetti Western days of Clint Eastwood. In the few short moments we see the Bride in the trailer, she is established as a big-time badass with immense strength to back it up.

The Bride Is Patchwork Perfection in 'Creature Commandos'