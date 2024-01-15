The Big Picture Anya Chalotra, known for her role in The Witcher, has been cast as Circe in Creature Commandos, joining the DCU monster team as an immortal sorceress.

Chalotra's experience in voicing animated characters will aid her upcoming DCU role, potentially allowing her to reprise the character in live-action productions.

Creature Commandos, the first story set in the new DCU, is scheduled to premiere on Max later this year, followed by live-action TV shows and films in the franchise.

Anya Chalotra, known for her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher, has been cast as Circe in Creature Commandos. James Gunn confirmed the news through his Threads account, while also stating that every series regular featured in the upcoming show had already been cast. The animated project will serve as the first story set in the new DCU produced by Gunn and Peter Safran, as the brand enters a new era after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Chalotra joins the DCU monster team as an immortal sorceress after years of playing another very powerful and immortal sorceress.

The actress gained global attention during the first season of The Witcher, where Yennefer was introduced as a young sorcery apprentice after being sold by her father. Chalotra has appeared in every subsequent season of the adaptation alongside Henry Cavill, with Yennefer quickly becoming one of the main characters of the series. Besides portraying the sorceress over the last few years, Chalotra also starred in Sherwood and will voice Lucille in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Her experience with voicing animated characters will help the performer with her upcoming DCU role, given how every actor from animated projects is expected to reprise their role in live-action productions, if needed.

In the comic books Creature Commandos will be based on, Circe is a powerful sorceress based on her counterpart from Greek mythology. The villain is recurrently seen fighting against Wonder Woman, and s has also appeared in animated series such as Justice League Unlimited and Justice League Action. It remains to be seen how she will fit in the story told in Creature Commandos, which will follow Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) as she assembles a dangerous black ops team of monsters. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) and the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma) will all be a part of the team, and it's currently unknown if Circe will be a friend or foe to them.

When Will 'Creature Commandos' Be Released?

Image via DC Studios

Creature Commandos is currently scheduled to premiere on Max later this year, officially becoming the first story set in the new DCU. It will be followed by a live-action series focused on Amanda Waller and a second season of Peacemaker on the television side of things. The franchise is set to debut on the big screen with the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025, featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Creature Commandos will be a part of "Gods and Monsters", the first chapter in the new universe orchestrated by Gunn and Safran.

