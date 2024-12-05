James Gunn lets all the monsters run wild in Creature Commandos. True to the spirit of DCU’s “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”, the adult animated series features a storyline that’s reminiscent of movies like The Suicide Squad - only this time, the show follows a special military unit composed of supernatural creatures. Running the operation is the ruthless Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), whose previous experience with Task Force X has prepped her for the insanity that’s to come with this new team. Diving head first into a mission deemed too dangerous for humans, Waller orchestrates these mutants to do her bidding - for the sake of America, of course.

Creature Commandos premieres with its first two episodes exclusively on Max on December 5, 2024, followed by one episode weekly until January 16. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the upcoming DC series.

Frank Grillo

General Rick Flag, Sr.

Frank Grillo voices General Rick Flag, Sr., a seasoned military leader with a legacy built on courage and discipline. A decorated fighter pilot during World War II, Flag’s service record earned him the command of the Suicide Squadron. Despite not being on the same frequency as his criminal colleagues, his number one priority is to ensure that everyone works as a team. If anything, Flag can turn the unlikeliest of hard-hearted convicts into a well-oiled machine, proving that all it takes is some discipline and iron will.

Grillo previously starred as Brock Rumlow / Crossbones for the MCU. Fans of the horror staple The Purge can also check out Grillo as Sergeant Leo Barnes.

Maria Bakalova

Princess Ilana Rostovic

Maria Bakalova voices Princess Illana Rostovic, a royal member of Buchalistan. When the princess is abducted by the evil sorceress Circe during her sleep, Task Force M is assigned to track her down at all costs. Although she’s an original character designed specifically for the Creature Commandos series, apparently she’s got some history with the leader of the Task Force M.

Bakalova’s acting portfolio mostly consists of dramatic performances in films like The Father and Women Do Cry. Most recently, she lent her dark comedy chops to the Gen Z thriller satire Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Anya Chalotra

Circe