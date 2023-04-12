Collider can exclusively reveal the entire voice cast of Creature Commandos, which is set to be the first animated series within the new DCU timeline. As expected, the series will feature the voice talents of Sean Gunn as Weasel, who will be joined by Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, with Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos.

In the animated series, the Creature Commandos team works under the supervision of Amanda Waller. Waller (Viola Davis) was a big part of The Suicide Squad and its spinoff series, Peacemaker, and it’s set to make an HBO Max return with her own solo series. Since the new DCU intends to reuse the same cast members for live-action and animated projects, Davis was so far the only voice actor we imagined would be part of Creature Commandos. However, it seems like the team coordinator will be John Economos, who's one of Waller's most fateful employees. Since the animated series features the Weasel, which made his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad, portrayed by Sean Gunn, we expected James Gunn’s brother to return for the animated series, but it's nice to see he'll also voice a character capable of speaking G.I. Robot.

Now that the whole Creature Commandos cast has been revealed, we can start wondering when these characters' live-action versions will appear next. Harbour, for instance, is the perfect choice to become Eric Frankenstein, since his time as Hellboy proved he could play a monster with a heart. And Tudyk's Dr. Phosphorous would be perfectly primed for a cameo in a Batman movie, given the two characters' extensive comic book history.

What’s Creature Commandos About?

The Creature Commandos animated series is one of the projects developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran as part of their unified DCU storyline. The seven-episode show will focus on an unusual team of DC characters, frequently called monsters. It’s fitting, then, that Creatures Commandos is one of the central pieces of the new DCU’s “Gods and Monsters” arc, the first chapter of a two-part story to be told in the upcoming decade.

To ensure the new DCU will avoid the pitfalls of previous DC movies and series, Gunn and Safran are personally supervising every forthcoming project. For instance, Gunn will write and direct Superman: Legacy, the reintroduction of the Man of Steel in theaters. Gunn has also written all episodes of Creature Commandos, which shouldn’t be surprising, considering the filmmaker’s passion for misfits and outcasts. It’s worth remembering Gunn helped Marvel Studios to turn the Guardians of the Galaxy from unknown characters to fan-favorite heroes. And the writer and director’s take on The Suicide Squad is arguably the best DC movie in history. So, whatever Gunn and Safran are planning for the DCU, it’s easy to remain optimistic.

There's still no released date for Creature Commandos.