Creature Commandos will kick off the DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn, and it's bringing some serious star power to fans, as one would expect. Made up of seven episodes, the animated series is set after the events of 2022's Peacemaker, and will focus on the effort of Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) to save the world with the help of the world's "last, worst option." Waller doesn't exactly have a great history with putting together teams, if we look at the examples of the Suicide Squad and Team Peacemaker, so at this point it seems like A.R.G.U.S. leader doesn't have any other choice but to enlist the help of incarcerated monsters, including Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour), the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), amphibious scientist Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao), and G.I. Robot and Weasel (both voiced by Sean Gunn).

Now, we've got even more exciting news as this evening at New York Comic Con, it was confirmed that more stars will be joining the series in a guest role. During the Creature Commandos panel, per Collider's Rachel Leishman that four regular Gunn collaborators would be part of the series too. Michael Rooker—best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad; Linda Cardellini, who worked with Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the tragic Lylla; Ben Davis, who also worked on Guardians of the Galaxy as the cinematographer and Gregg Henry, who worked with Gunn on... yep, you guessed it, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Is 'Creature Commandos' Similar to 'Guardians of the Galaxy'?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the joint chief DC Studios was open enough to admit that there are clear differences between working at DC and Marvel, but that doesn't mean he's shying away from things, as he kicks off his first DCU show with Creature Commandos. An animated series about a bunch of monster misfits, Creature Commandos is the ideal project for Gunn, except this time they don't share the heart of the Guardians. He told EW:

“I'm used to dealing with oddballs and irregular types and weirdos. That's what Guardians is, and Creature Commandos is kind of like Guardians without the sentimentality. The Guardians are all really good characters at their heart, and that just isn't necessarily the case with the creatures.”

Creature Commandos debuts on Max on December 5, airing news episodes weekly through January 16.