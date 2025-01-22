As the first official entry into the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DCU, Creature Commandos is a blood-soaked piece of comic-book-inspired fun. Violent, irreverent, and consistently funny, Creature Commandos was a fantastic, if not surprising, way to kick off what will hopefully be a new era of DC heroes on screen.

Created and written by Gunn, Creature Commandos showcases his trademark ability to breathe life into obscure characters who become new favorites for comic book fans who were sure they’d seen everything. The animated series has been a hit with critics and fans, garnering an order for a second season. While everyone waits impatiently for news about what to expect, we'll pass the time by looking back at the best new antiheroes on TV.

10 Amanda Waller

Voiced by Viola Davis

As the director of Task Force M, the laconic Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) always has her finger hovering over the button that can end the lives of her field operatives. Much like JK Simmons is the definitive actor to portray J. Jonah Jameson, Viola Davis has fully embodied the role of Amanda Waller. Waller is a vital character in Creature Commandos without needing large amounts of screen time to establish her authority.

Waller doesn’t have an arc for this season of Creature Commandos, so to speak, but it’s challenging to alter a character that is traditionally reserved in what they share. She may not be as visually dynamic as some of her flashy inmates, but Waller’s reputation for cold and calculated decisions is what makes characters like Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) thinks twice before getting on her bad side.

9 Alexi

Voiced by Julian Kostov

When the Creature Commandos first land in Pokolistan, Alexi (Julian Kostov), a military captain in charge of the princess’s safety, is there to greet the motley crew. Loyal, jovial, and friendly, Alexi welcomes the Creature Commandos with open arms to the castle, happy to receive help guarding the princess. His fondness for American culture makes him eager to joke around with Task Force M, but in a moment of crisis, he’s a skilled fighter who will do what it takes to keep Ilana safe.

A testament to Gunn’s writing is that even characters like Alexi, who don’t necessarily have a prominent role in the show, still have distinct personalities. Furthering the theme of appearances being deceiving, Alexi’s rough exterior lies a cuddly teddy bear of a man who has the respect of his troops. If Alexi has one fault, it’s being too trusting - because one look at the team of misfits should have given him great cause to be alarmed.

8 Princess Ilana

Voiced by Maria Balalova

At the center of the Creature Commandos' first mission is Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova), the next in line for the throne of Pokolistan. Ilana embodies the very idea of a princess with beauty, diplomatic grace, and a compassionate disposition. While others look at Weasel (Sean Gunn) and see a killer, she is unfazed and content to play fetch with the large beast. When the powerful sorceress Circe (Anya Chalotra) accuses Ilana of being a bloodthirsty tyrant in the future, it’s hard for anyone who met the princess to take the claim seriously.

Ilana’s proper presentation hides an aggressive personality, as shown in her attraction to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). It’s clear that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the princess, but only the Bride (Indira Varma) seems unimpressed with the hospitality of the person they’re assigned to protect. The princess’s appearance would lead one to believe she’s helpless in a fight, but when under attack, she’s more than capable of using a weapon to protect herself.

7 Weasel

Voiced by Sean Gunn

First appearing in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Weasel is a human-sized beast with the mind and body of an animal. Charged with murdering multiple children, Weasel’s crimes make anyone think twice before getting within arms reach of his claws. On the surface, he may seem like the most expendable member of Task Force M, but Weasel has proven the ability to survive impossibly grim situations.

While Weasel may not be able to communicate effectively with the other members of his team, he’s still helpful in a fight. His impressive speed and razor-sharp claws can kill his opponent before they hit the ground, but his demeanor is more friendly than feral. Weasel’s crimes never quite matched the character, but he couldn’t exactly advocate for himself with unintelligible growls. During Creature Commandos, viewers will finally learn the truth behind Weasels' crimes, leading to one of the most heart-wrenching stories of the season.

6 Nina Mazursky

Voiced by Zoe Chao

Compassionate, gentle, and a little naive, Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao) is the member of the Creature Commandos who sticks out the most. After an experiment caused her to grow gills, Nina is forced to live a life submerged in water to breathe. Nina won’t be helpful in ground combat, but her killer instincts are no greater in the safety of the water. While her teammates are comfortable taking lives, Nina’s a nurturer by nature.

Nina is often the audience surrogate for the series, staring around in horror at the violent confrontations she’s forced to endure. Out of a series filled with tragic characters, it’s hard to determine who takes the top honors, but Nina is a solid front-runner. Viewers will rightfully question what Nina did to end up behind bars, and unfortunately, learning the truth won’t provide any comfort. Waller doesn’t typically make mistakes, but whatever intel she received on Nina’s prowess as a killer was incorrect.

5 GI Robot

Voiced by Sean Gunn

As a robot built to be the perfect killing machine in World War II, G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) is a singularly minded but friendly weapon of mass destruction. His conversational skills are limited to the murder of the enemy, but that doesn’t mean he’s not open to making new friends (as long as their main interest is killing Nazis, of course). Considering that G.I. Robot was programmed to be on the US force's side of the battle, it makes viewers question how he ended up working with a crew of monsters.

One of the best episodes of season one delves into the backstory of G.I. Robot and the events that led to his incarceration. Without going into spoilers, the story of G.I. Robot is a well-written metaphor for the struggles many soldiers experience after incurring trauma on the battlefield. If viewers thought that it would be impossible to feel sympathy for a robot, Creature Commandos will prove them wrong.

4 Rick Flag Sr.

Voiced by Frank Grillo

In a story where appearances regularly betray true intentions and solutions to problems are painted in grays instead of blacks and whites, Rick Flag Sr is a straight shooter with a noble heart. Still mourning the death of his son Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in the events of the suicide squad. Rick agrees to lead Task Force M in an effort to honor his late son’s sacrifice. Rick is a soldier comfortable taking and giving clearcut orders, but anything that involves Amanda Waller is going to require compromises with one’s integrity.

If Rick has a fault, it’s that his kind nature leaves him vulnerable to moments of mutiny, especially in regard to Task Force M. Despite his age, Rick is still a fighter to be reckoned with and can hold his own against opponents like the deadly Dr. Phosphorus. Earning Waller’s respect does not come easy, so seeing her regard for Rick makes it clear that he’s someone who can get the hardest mission accomplished.

3 Dr. Phosphorus

Voiced by Alan Tudyk

An iridescently glowing skeleton with the power to melt people’s faces off, Dr. Phosphorus is possibly the most deadly member of the Creature Commandos. He’s as quick to crack a joke as he is to murder a room full of innocent people, so having him for a teammate is a dangerous proposition. While Flag understood there were risks to working with monsters, it’s Dr. Phosphorus that he’ll need to keep an eye on to avoid an early retirement.

Tudyk has a history of stealing scenes in shows that he’s a part of, such as Firefly, and he often does the same in Creature Commandos with hilariously dark line delivery. Tudyk’s voice work manages to capture a deep sense of malice and humor simultaneously, making it hard to nail down the character’s intentions. There’s always a violent tension brimming from his presence, and that’s a huge necessity for a show about villains cooperating against their will.

2 Eric Frankenstein

Voiced by David Harbour

Although the Creature Commandos are initially ordered to eliminate the threat of Circe, it’s Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) who poses the biggest threat to one of Task Force M’s most vital members. Obsessed with what he perceives as love for the Bride, Eric will murder anyone if it means winning his beloved’s affection. He’s moody, selfish, quick to violence and bafflingly still manages to be entertaining and funny.

Harbour does an excellent job of finding the humor in Eric‘s boorish behavior and utter lack of critical thinking skills. Eric is a villain who considers himself the victim, the underdog hero of a story that no one else could possibly understand, cursing him as utterly irredeemable. In a story that so often explores the tragic judgment of appearances, Eric is exactly how he looks: an uncaring monster only capable of destruction and death.

1 The Bride

Voiced by Indira Varma

Reluctantly created as a companion to the petulant Eric Frankenstein, the Bride was the object of the psychopath’s affection before she was even alive. Her brute strength makes her an asset to Task Force M, but it’s the Bride’s resourcefulness that makes her unstoppable. There’s a world where the Bride’s intelligence, charm, and unique beauty would have opened doors to a wonderful life, but as long as Eric Frankenstein has his sights set on her, she will never truly be able to experience joy.

Varma’s voice acting infuses world-weary intelligence into the Bride’s resigned approach to her predicament. Her tough exterior is a necessary callous formed from lifetimes of hardship, but it also allows her to protect the last shreds of humanity she’s managed to preserve. Her emotional resilience and cool head under pressure make the Bride the obvious choice to lead Task Force M and for best character of the Creature Commandos.

