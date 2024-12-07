Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos'.Creature Commandos made its big premiere this week, kicking off James Gunn and Peter Safran's first wave of projects from DC Studios. It also builds on the work Gunn did with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, as the titular collection of monsters is assembled by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to carry out black ops missions for the U.S. government. The Creature Commandos' first mission pits them against the sorceress Circe (Anya Chalotra), who's invading the European nation of Pokolistan. Circe's appearance in Creature Commandos is fairly significant, as she's dedicated her life to destroying Wonder Woman. It also might chart the path of a future DC Studios project.

Circe Has Tried To Kill Wonder Woman on Multiple Occasions

Much like her mythological counterpart, Circe is an immensely powerful sorceress who tricked men into coming to her island sanctuary, where she turned them into animals. Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, banished Circe to another planet, but Circe returned to Earth upon hearing a prophecy that Hippolyta's daughter Diana, who eventually becomes Wonder Woman, would be her undoing. This origin was reworked following the universe-shattering Crisis on Infinite Earths, as Circe now sought to stop Diana from stealing the powers of her patron goddess Hecate.

Circe's machinations eventually led to the "War of the Gods" storyline by George Perez, where she ignited a war among the various pantheons of mythology. She even gained a brief victory over Wonder Woman; when Diana confronted the sorceress, Circe blasted her with a spell that reverted her back to clay! Eventually, the heroes of the DC Universe stopped the war, and Circe was seemingly de-aged and crumbled to dust. But she'd soon return, joining Lex Luthor's Injustice League and gaining even more power over magic due to a deal with the demonic Neron. In a nod to her mythological origins, Circe would even transform most of the world's male superheroes into animal hybrids.

‘Creature Commandos’ Isn’t the First Animated Series To Feature Circe

Believe it or not, Circe's actually appeared in animation before. She serves as the antagonist of the Justice League Unlimited episode "This Little Piggy," where she transforms Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg) into a pig. Batman (Kevin Conroy) enlists the help of Zatanna (Jennifer Hale) to try and cure Wonder Woman; this leads to some hilarious moments, including Zatanna throwing a piano at Circe. Eventually, Circe does agree to change Wonder Woman back if Batman gives her something he's "worked hard to hide" his entire life. Rather than his secret identity, the Dark Knight ends up singing in front of an entire crowd, which gave the late Kevin Conroy a chance to display his singing talents! Later, Circe would appear in the Justice League Action episode "Luthor in Paradise," where she joined forces with Lex Luthor (James Woods) to gain a staff that could empower its users with the powers of Zeus.

What Does Circe’s Role in ‘Creature Commandos’ Mean for DC Studios?

Circe's appearance in Creature Commandos hints at a connection to Wonder Woman, as she mentions hailing from Themyscira, the island that houses the Amazons. She has even coerced a group of soldiers calling themselves the "Sons of Themyscira" to assist in her invasion. A teaser for upcoming episodes of Creature Commandos even showcases how powerful Circe really is; images of heroes impaled upon crosses, including Superman (which would technically make this the Man of Steel's first appearance in DC Studios' new universe) and the Teen Titans' Starfire can be seen alongside Peacemaker, whose series is slated to return for a second season next year.

The links to Themyscira also hint at another upcoming project from DC Studios: Paradise Lost, which is set before Wonder Woman's birth and focuses on the Amazons. Gunn recently confirmed on Threads that the series was still in development, but with Circe outright having ties to Themyscira in this version of the DC Universe, it wouldn't be surprising if she ends up playing a role in Paradise Lost. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is set to appear in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, so it wouldn't be a stretch for other characters in Creature Commandos to potentially appear in future DC Studios projects. But first, the Creature Commandos actually have to take down the sorceress — if they don't kill each other first.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos are available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air on Thursdays.

