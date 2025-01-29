Creature Commandos introduced a group of unpredictable and powerful beings who worked together on a secret mission for Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). But the characters that were seen during the first season of the animated Max series could've looked very different. James Gunn has revealed the DC characters that he almost included as part of the team. Through a post on Threads, the filmmaker has mentioned the DC Comics characters that he would've liked to include in the first DC Universe story, and they're not the ones audiences might've been expecting. Gunn mentioned Wolfpack, Man-Bat, Vincent Velcoro and Solomon Grundy as potential members of the team.

Creature Commandos ended up introducing characters such as The Bride (Indira Varma), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) in a story that took place because Amanda Waller wasn't allowed to form yet another unconventional team of vigilantes. The character's solution was to send monsters to dangerous missions instead. The first season of Creature Commandos dealt with the team deciding if they should kill Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) or not. Thanks to a vision, it was revealed that the character could lead this DC Universe to its destruction before it even began.

Creature Commandos left a lasting impression on Max. The streaming platform has decided to renew the animated series set in the new DC Universe for a second season. When it comes to the theatrical side of the franchise, everything begins with the release of this summer's Superman. David Corenswet has been cast as the new version of the Man of Steel. The movie was directed by James Gunn himself, who is also working on laying out the future of the franchise alongside Peter Safran.

The Rejected Members of 'Creature Commandos'

The characters who weren't featured on Creature Commandos could appear at some point in the future, considering how James Gunn is in control of the franchise. Man-Bat, also known as Kirk Langstrom, is a zoologist who becomes a scary hybrid after a failed experiment. The villain was featured in the Batman: Arkham video game franchise. Solomon Grundy is a scary monster who has been revived and killed multiple times over the course of centuries. The character also appeared in the popular Batman video games. Time will tell if these creatures will appear in the DCU at some point in the future.

Creature Commandos has been renewed for a second season at Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.