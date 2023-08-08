The Big Picture David Harbour reveals he has already recorded material for the animated series Creature Commandos.

As Eric Frankenstein in the DC Universe, Harbour's character won't be limited to just the animated format, as the series opens up opportunities for live-action versions.

James Gunn considers the scripts of Creature Commandos to be some of the best he's ever written, and Harbour describes the series as "hilarious."

At the beginning of the year, we found out that DC Studios head James Gunn had already selected which characters would be featured in his highly anticipated animated series Creature Commandos. Later, Collider revealed to the world who would be voicing those characters, and David Harbour was among the cast. Now, in an interview with Collider, the Stranger Things and Gran Turismo star provided some updates about the animated series.

During the interview, which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Harbour told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he’s already “recorded a bunch of stuff,” which suggests that Gunn and the voice cast already got to have a little fun with the concept and came up with some possible jokes to throw around and make it as funny and compelling as possible. The story has some major Suicide Squad vibes as it centers around a group of misfit creatures who work under the supervision of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, who will also voice the animated version of the character).

Harbour is set to play Eric Frankenstein, whose last name is no coincidence. It’s also important to keep in mind that the new DC Universe helmed by Gunn and Peter Safran casts voice actors who could also play their characters in potential live-action versions. So, there’s a chance that Harbour’s Frankenstein doesn’t get limited to the animated format. The actor praised Gunn’s DC Universe as “exciting,” and stated that Creature Commandos is “wildly funny.”

In Gunn We Trust, and So Does Harbour

Not that we’d need much convincing after witnessing what Gunn can do after watching The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, but it’s hard to keep expectations low when Harbour says that Gunn considers the scripts of Creature Commandos “some of the best stuff he's ever written.” So for now we can only imagine what sort of stuff the director, screenwriter and producer has in store for us with this new and re-imagined DC story. In his own words, Harbour explained:

"We recorded a bunch of stuff. I mean, not only do I get to play in the DC Universe, I get to play in the James Gunn DC Universe, which is a whole new exciting thing. I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written. It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious and I can't wait for people to see it."

The voice cast of Creature Commandos also features Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) pulling double duty as Weasel and G.I. Robot, Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) as The Bride, Zoe Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Dr. Phosphorus and Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos from The Suicide Squad and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere in late 2024. Check out our interview with Harbour below: