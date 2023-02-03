The Creature Commandos headed to the DCU are the latest addition to a long lineage of heroes & antiheroes who battle supernatural threats. Doctor Strange and John Constantine are masters of magic. Blade hunts vampires. Ghost Rider, Spawn and Hellboy are all byproducts of Hell, yet use their infernal powers to protect mankind. And with the announcement of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC slate, the Creature Commandos joined that roster.

The animated series, penned by James Gunn, will focus on a collection of supernatural beings conscripted into conducting black ops missions by Amanda Waller (who's slated to helm her own series.) It also marks another interesting step for DC Studios, as anyone who voices a character in a DC video game or animated series will also play that character in live action. But who exactly are the Creature Commandos?

War Is (Literally) Hell

The Creature Commandos made their first appearance in Weird War Tales #93, courtesy of J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. DeMatteis revealed that the idea for the Commandos sprung from his desire to live up to the "Weird" in Weird War Tales. "I took a look at the title, Weird War, and I said, "Ya gotta have a lot of monsters". ... then after I was getting work there again was when they were trying to revivify the mystery books by putting series in them." DeMatteis pitched the idea of a war company full of monsters to editor Len Wein (who had co-created a DC horror icon in Swamp Thing). Wein thought the idea was silly enough to work and greenlit it.

DeMatteis would only write a handful of Creature Commandos tales before departing Weird War Tales, and the book was canceled in 1983. The Commandos would find new life in an ongoing 2000 series after they helped Superman battle Brainiac, and in the New 52 they would resurface in the Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. series. The titular monster would serve as their leader, as they once again battled supernatural threats.

The Origins of the Creature Commandos

The Creature Commandos are the byproduct of "Project M", a secret organization founded by the U.S. Government during World War II. Project M would seek supernatural alternatives to warfare, and deployed the Commandos on various missions. Their initial roster included Lt. Matthew Shrieve, werewolf Warren Griffith, vampire Vincent Velcro, Elliot "Lucky" Taylor, and gorgon Myrna Rhodes (a gorgon). They would soon be joined by the automaton J.A.K.E. 1, better known by his nickmane of the "G.I. Robot."

True to the name of their comic, the Commandos would fight all manner of strange beings and travel to strange places. One of those places was Dinosaur Island which - you guessed it - is populated entirely by dinosaurs. Their final mission saw them hurtling into space after they redirected a rocket, and they were presumed dead. In reality, the artifical intelligence Brainiac had abducted them. The Commandos joined Superman when he battled Brainiac, and soon returned to Earth, addiing even more members to their roster.

How the Creature Commandos Tie into The Suicide Squad

James Gunn's take on the Commandos features some of the classic roster - namely G.I. Robot - but also features some connections to his first DC film, The Suicide Squad. The Weasel (Sean Gunn) is a member of the team, and their leader is Rick Flag Sr. - the father of future Squad leader Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman.) In a twist, there will be two Frankenstein's monsters on the team in the form of Eric Frankenstein and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Having a similar premise and connections to The Suicide Squad will more than likely help sell Commandos, but it also shows that Gunn had a point in calling the "first chapter" of DC Studios' new slate "Gods and Monsters." With projects like Commandos and Swamp Thing in the works, the "Monsters" element will definitely be at the forefront. It also provides a wide range of variety in contrast to the most straightforward heroics of characters like Superman & Blue Beetle, which can definitely help DC stand out in the superhero game.