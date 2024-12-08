Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos.'

Creature Commandos has begun and with it James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. But while the franchise is still in its infancy, the two-episode premiere of its first television series has already delivered an assortment of Easter eggs and references to other DC Comics-based properties as well as other media for fans to enjoy. Here’s what to look out for.

‘Creature Commandos’ Makes ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Peacemaker’ Canon

Close

Although Creature Commandos is the first project officially set in the DCU, as Gunn has repeatedly explained, most of the events of his prior DC adaptations, the film The Suicide Squad and spin-off television series Peacemaker (possibly along with aspects of other productions like Blue Beetle) will be canonical to the new franchise. Creature Commandos immediately makes this plain, as its premise builds upon the stories and world-building of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Congress has forbidden Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) Task Force X from using incarcerated humans as covert operatives for its so-called Suicide Squad after Waller’s daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) publicly exposed the group for doing so at the end of Peacemaker’s first season.

To sidestep this limitation, Waller assigns General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) to lead the newly formed “Task Force M,” also known as the titular Creature Commandos, which includes only prisoners who are technically not human. Waller also references the death of Flag’s son, Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), which occurred in The Suicide Squad although, true to manipulative form, she may have omitted her own culpability in killing the younger Flag. Creature Commando Weasel’s (Sean Gunn) brief involvement in a mission shown in the film is also mentioned.

James Gunn Cameos in His New DC Show

Image via Max

Another especially obvious Easter egg is a wordless cameo from James Gunn himself. Creature Commandos has a type of title sequence that has become increasingly rare on modern television, with the main cast members all being credited alongside images of the characters they voice. After this roll call, an illustration of Gunn in the same art style as the series is shown in the process of writing what is presumably the show itself. This isn’t the first time Gunn has appeared onscreen in a DC production, as he previously voiced a fictionalized version of himself in the third season of the Max series Harley Quinn.

Themyscira Is Exposed in the DCU

Image via DC

The premiere holds off on referencing any more well-known DC superheroes directly, but it does begin to establish the mythology related to Justice League mainstay Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. The Creature Commandos’ mission is to provide additional security to Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), princess of the fictional nation of Pokolistan (itself part of the DC Comics universe), which is under siege by a militia working for Circe (Anya Chalotra), a sorceress who claims to be the rightful heir to the mythological island kingdom of Themyscira, which is Diana’s birthplace. Like many characters featured in Wonder Woman comics, Circe is based on a figure of the same name from Greek mythology, and her inclusion in the series suggests that the Greek pantheon will be an important part of the wider DCU lore.

Themyscira’s existence being public knowledge is a noticeable shift from the prior DC Extended Universe franchise, in which only Diana herself (played by Gal Gadot) was a public figure, with the island remaining secret. The militia is dubbed the Sons of Themyscira. A group with the same name exists in DC Comics, literally made up of men descended from the island’s Amazon inhabitants but exiled because of their gender. So far, the series instead portrays the Sons simply as sexist human men who resent the island only being inhabited by women. This could lay the groundwork for adaptations of various comic book storylines in which the Amazons have clashed with other nations. One of the DC Universe's upcoming projects is another television series, Paradise Lost, which is a prequel that will focus on Themysciran history, supposedly taking place before Diana's birth.

‘Creature Commandos’ Draws From the Original ‘Frankenstein’