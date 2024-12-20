The most emotional aspect of Creature Commandos Episode 4, “Chasing Squirrels,” is the reveal of John Doe/Weasel’s (Sean Gunn) tragic backstory, but the episode also continues to flesh out the rest of the series’ cast and the world of the new DC Universe in major ways. Here are the most important Easter eggs in the latest installment.

Superman and More Heroes Make Brutal Debuts in 'Creature Commandos'

On the same day that DC fans and other moviegoers are being awed by the trailer for the DCU’s first film, Superman, Creature Commandos provides a much more foreboding look at the new Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet in the film. While being interrogated, the Creature Commandos’ enemy, Circe (Anya Chalotra), claims that her attempt to assassinate Pokolistani Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) was motivated by her belief that the latter will somehow bring about global destruction. Circe telepathically shares her clairvoyant image of Ilana conquering the world with A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and the vision features images of many of the world’s superheroes, all of whom have either been severely injured and/or killed by Ilana’s forces. Superman himself is impaled on a cross, with another image showing his tattered cape attached to a pole, creating a makeshift flag and evoking the famous cover of one of the comic books from DC’s original Death of Superman event.

Crucified alongside Superman are the other members of DC’s famed trinity of heroes, Batman and Wonder Woman. Also among the dead are many other superheroes recognizable from the comics, several of whom are or will be included in the DCU. In addition to the franchise’s established anti-heroes Peacemaker and Vigilante, the sequence shows Supergirl, Hawkgirl, Starfire, possibly Mister Terrific, and a version of Robin, among others who are less clearly visible. Milly Alcock will star as the titular character in a film adaptation of acclaimed comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as possibly other DCU projects. Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific will also be appearing in Superman, played by Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi, respectively. Damian Wayne, the comics universe’s fifth Robin, will be featured alongside Batman in the developing film The Brave and the Bold, with his predecessors, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd being depicted in the animated feature Dynamic Duo, although the latter film has not been confirmed to take place in the shared DC Universe. Starfire is best known as a regular member of the Teen Titans, a superhero team with its own film in development, although the character herself has not been specifically confirmed for any future appearances.

Linda Cardellini Cameos in 'Creature Commandos'

Creature Commandos continues to provide roles to actors who have frequently collaborated with creator James Gunn. In “Chasing Squirrels,” Linda Cardellini plays Elizabeth Bates, Weasel’s passionate lawyer. Cardellini has previously been involved in a few Gunn productions, recently voicing Lylla the otter in the director’s final Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, despite having already portrayed the live-action role of Laura Barton, wife of Avenger Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bates, often nicknamed Betty, is a particularly obscure character from the DC library, originally appearing in Quality Comics series.

John Economos Returns to the DC Universe

The Creature Commandos’ return to Belle Reve also leads to the return of John Economos (Steve Agee), an A.R.G.U.S. agent who does logistical work for Task Force X and previously appeared in both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. John explains that he is currently walking with the aid of a crutch because of an injury he sustained while combating an alien invasion, as shown in Peacemaker Season 1.

Jarhanpur Exists in the DC Universe

While spying on the Commandos, Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) asks one of the mercenaries working for him who Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is. The soldier notes that he and Flag once served together in a military conflict in Jarhanpur, another fictional DC Comics nation. In the comics, Jarhanpur is ruled by the supervillain Rama Khan and is referred to by its people as “a living land.”

Waller Calls in an Amazon Expert

Waller recruits an academic, Aisla MacPherson (Stephanie Beatriz), with expertise in Amazonian mythology to verify Circe’s story. Isla MacPherson, a history teacher at Gotham Academy, is a minor character recently added to the comics’ universe. Given the casting of a well-known actress like Beatriz and how important MacPherson’s knowledge could be to the narrative, it seems possible she may ultimately turn out to be a more well-known figure whose true identity is obscured for some reason.

More Belle Reve Prisoners

While the Commandos are briefly reincarnated in Belle Reve, more of their fellow inmates are briefly shown, though the only one who speaks or is named in the credits, is Congorilla (Jason Konopisos), who, as one would expect, resembles an ape and bullies Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), before being beaten, and possibly killed, by the Bride (Indira Varma).

Is Grodd Coming to the DCU?

And, coincidentally, he’s not the only ape-themed character who appears this week. During Circe’s vision, Ilana is often accompanied by an armored ape who seems to have some level of authority over her army. While it’s unclear exactly which character this is, as, amusingly enough, DC has an assortment of ape-related heroes and villains, it’s most likely Gorilla Grodd, an ape with above human intelligence and telepathic superpowers who is a longtime DC antagonist, usually battling members of the Flash family of superheroes.

The episode has a few other pop culture references scattered throughout, including Eric's humorously inappropriate interpretations of famous romance films, but these are the ones that refer to DC's past or set up its future.

