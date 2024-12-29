Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Episode 5, "The Iron Pot."The last episode of Creature Commandos, “The Iron Pot,” continues its theme of world-building with new character introductions. The series has already given audiences their first looks at the DCU versions of Sgt. Rock, Gorilla Grodd, and the creator of the Metal Men, hinting at what's to come for the future of the franchise (or at least in Creature Commandos Season 2). This latest episode introduces the DCU version of Clayface (voiced by Alan Tudyk), one of Batman’s most infamous villains. In Creature Commandos, Clayface is impersonating Professor MacPherson (Stephanie Beatriz), an expert on Themyscira who was introduced in last week’s episode when Circe (Anya Chalotra) was being interrogated by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). But, is this version of Clayface the one we will see in the upcoming 2026 Mike Flanagan-penned film?

Who Is Clayface in DC Comics and Other Media?

Clayface is a villain who can shape-shift and mimic the personalities and looks of others who was first introduced in Detective Comics #40, created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, in 1940. The first Clayface was Basil Karlo, a Hollywood actor turned serial killer. In the Silver Age of DC Comics, Henry Boltinoff and Jack Schiff made Clayface a member of Batman’s illustrious rogues gallery in 1961 in Detective Comics #298, this time under the name Matt Hagen. This iteration is a treasure hunter who gains shape-shifting abilities from exposure to a radioactive body of water. Matt Hagen was also the version in Batman: The Animated Series, one of the most popular appearances of the character voiced by Ron Perlman, appearing in the two-part event "Feat of Clay." This version was an amalgamation of Karlo and Hagen from the comics, as he was a Hollywood actor who became Clayface after a tragic car accident.

The Bronze Age of comics birthed the third Clayface, Preston Payne, in Detective Comics #477, by Marv Wolfman and Len Wein, in 1978. Payne was a scientist who took on the mantle of the changeling villain when he used the DNA of Matt Hagen to cure his own physical deformities, only to realize his touch could pass on his abilities like a disease. The fourth Clayface is Sondra Fuller, aka Lady Clay, created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo in Outsiders #21 in 1987. Fuller gains her abilities much like Matt Hagen with surgery. The next Clayface is Cassius "Clay" Payne, the son of Sondra Fuller and Preston Payne, who inherits his powers from his parents. Cassius debuted in Batman #550 in 1998, created by Doug Moench and Kelley Jones. If a piece of Cassius' body is removed and stays apart from him long enough, it forms its own being called a Clay-Thing, which has similar powers and can think individually. In the same issue where Cassius debuts, a Clay-Thing attaches to Doctor Peter Malley, creating the sixth Clayface.

The most recent versions of Clayface in comics are Todd Russell from Ed Brubaker and Darwyn Cooke's Catwoman #1 in 2002 and Johnny Williams, created by A.J. Lieberman and Javier Pina, from Batman: Gotham Knights #60 in 2005. Russell became Clayface due to government experiments and Williams was a firefighter caught in a chemical explosion, birthing the final version of Clayface seen in the comics. Batman: The Animated Series and Creature Commandos aren't the only times Clayface has been brought to life in animation. He appeared in the incredibly popular adult animated series Harley Quinn, where he is also voiced by Tudyk, the anime series Suicide Squad Isekai, a few appearances in several classic DC animated series, and a classic Basil Karlo-inspired take in this year's Prime Video hit Batman: Caped Crusader.

What's the Future of the Clayface We See in 'Creature Commandos'?

The Clayface we see in Creature Commandos seems to be a piece of a much larger puzzle, likely having to do with the impending doom Circe's vision has instilled in Amander Waller and company. The Clayface movie has been reported to be a low-budget horror movie steeped in tragedy, which seems far removed from the Mortal Kombat-playing creature who pulled a Bane and likely broke Rick Flag's back in Creature Commandos. This version does have the classic blob-like character design made famous by the Matt Hagen Clayface, which seems to confirm that even if the iteration we see in the film Clayface goes by a different name, its design will be similar. Who knows, maybe the tragic backstory laid out in the film leads to the murderous Clayface we see in Creature Commandos.

In total, there are eight versions of Clayface from the comics, meaning the Clayface we see in Creature Commandos may be a different version of the Clayface when we see the titular character’s upcoming solo film when it hits theaters in 2026. With a rich variety of origins from the comics, there's a way to connect both variations of the character and maintain the level of cohesion that James Gunn intends with his newly formed DCU. As outlined above, there are four Clayfaces that are deeply connected to one another, giving some precedent to how multiple versions of the character can pan out without confusing general audiences. This would allow both versions of Clayface to tell their own stories isolated from each other while providing small connective tissue explaining how two versions can exist in the same universe.

New episodes of Creature Commandos premiere on Thursdays on Max in the U.S.

