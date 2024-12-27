Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Episode 5.After Episode 4’s cameo-packed look at a possible apocalyptic future for the DC Universe, the latest installment of James Gunn's DCU introduction Creature Commandos is comparatively light on Easter eggs. That being said, Episode 5 does make one major addition to the franchise while also containing a few of the more subtle references to past DC stories and other media that viewers have come to expect from the series.

'Creature Commandos' Episode 5 Introduces Another DC Universe Star

Image via Max

A large portion of Episode 5, titled “The Iron Pot,” is devoted to the odd couple partnership of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), who have teamed up to prevent the Creature Commandos from assassinating Pokolistan’s Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova). The pair initially hope to do so by discrediting Professor Aisla MacPherson (Stephanie Beatriz) — the expert in Amazonian mythology who convinced Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) that Circe’s (Anya Chalotra) warning that Ilana's plans to conquer the world were legitimate — leading Waller to order the assassination of the princess.

After breaking into MacPherson’s home, Flag and Eric discover the professor’s dead body. The person currently impersonating MacPherson is revealed to be a version of Clayface, a shape-shifting supervillain from DC Comics, usually depicted as an enemy of Bruce Wayne/Batman and related heroes, with main cast member Alan Tudyk voicing the villain. It was recently announced that DC Studios will be releasing a live-action Clayface film, written by celebrated horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan and set in the shared DC Universe, in 2026. Although this suggests that Clayface will be shown to survive being electrocuted by Eric in their ensuing battle, this is not guaranteed, as multiple characters have used the Clayface moniker in the comics, so the film could focus on an entirely separate person than Tudyk’s unidentified iteration.

Rick Flag Gets the "Knightfall" Treatment

Warner Bros Pictures

Although Eric manages to defeat him, the superpowered Clayface proves too tough of an opponent for Flag, with the general receiving a severe beating during the fight. This culminates in Clayface slamming a horizontal Flag onto his knee, likely severely injuring the latter’s back (perhaps even breaking it), in a brutal manner that is instantly recognizable to DC fans. Clayface exactly replicates the maneuver fellow supervillain Bane uses on Bruce in the famed comic book story arc “Knightfall,” which results in Bruce’s back being broken, temporarily paralyzing him. This, in turn, led Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael to briefly replace his mentor as Batman.

The Knightfall scene has since been referenced in a wide assortment of later DC media, notably including Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, in which Tom Hardy’s Bane uses the same move on Christian Bale’s Batman. The injury causes Flag to pass out at the end of the episode, suggesting that it could be life-threatening, but it is extremely unlikely that he will die, given that Grillo is set to reprise the role in the upcoming DCU projects Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, both of which have been confirmed to take place after the first season of Creature Commandos by creator James Gunn. Bane is also set to return to the big screen in a DC Studios film that will feature Deathstroke.

'Creature Commandos' Continues To Build Up the Amazons

Close

Circe’s role in Creature Commandos has led the series to introduce and reference various aspects of the Amazonian lore tied to leading DC heroine Wonder Woman, and Episode 5 continues to do so. While impersonating MacPherson, Clayface hits on one of the former’s female students, forcing her to name some of the things she finds most interesting about Themyscira, the Amazons’ island home, with the young woman’s answer referencing Greek mythological figures Antigone and Apollonia. There is also an assortment of artifacts strewn about MacPherson’s home, most of which are presumably related to the Amazonian and Greek mythologies, though these references and the aforementioned ones are vague enough that they will likely have little if any significance to the upcoming Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost or any other future DCU projects.