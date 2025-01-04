Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Episode 5, "The Iron Pot."Viewing Creature Commandos is an interesting experience. Series creator, lead writer, and executive producer James Gunn, who is also the current co-head of DC Studios, is usually well-suited for shows and characters of this type, with the Creature Commandos team acting as the DC Universe's own Island of Misfit Toys. Gunn has excelled with his previous projects, but the usual Gunn style isn't working as well where a certain character's arc is concerned. Creature Commandos Episode 5, "The Iron Pot," which heavily focuses on the backstory of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), leaves a sour aftertaste in depicting a pivotal event in Eric's life. Although Eric Frankenstein has been given a larger character arc for the series, Episode 5 only succeeded in making the DC Universe's version of Frankenstein's Monster completely unlikable.

Eric Frankenstein Commits an Unforgivable Act in "The Iron Pot"

Bogdana helps Eric Frankenstein in Creatures Commandos.

James Gunn typically shines when showcasing characters best known as bad guys or scoundrels. Gunn meticulously peels back characters' layers, showcasing their deep-seated traumas and what makes them tick. He also offers them a chance to experience redemptive arcs or opportunities to demonstrate that they can strive to change or move beyond their past trauma. Thus, in Peacemaker, Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), finally rejects his abusive, manipulative, and scumbag father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Nebula (Karen Gillan) stops seeking revenge against her adopted sister, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), and the two siblings forgive each other. The depiction of Eric Frankenstein's backstory in "The Iron Pot" fails to make the character more sympathetic; it merely makes him more loathsome.

The episode depicts a kind, elderly, and blind Romani woman, Bogdana (Irina Maleeva), caring for an injured Eric and nursing him back to health after his fight with The Bride (Indira Varma). Eric befriends and bonds with Bogdana, but he gets to a point where he becomes ready to leave and pursue The Bride again, believing the two are destined to be together — even though The Bride has repeatedly rejected him. Eric locks Bogdana's dog out of the cabin while he prepares to leave, and she’s weeping, not wanting Eric to leave her alone. Then, Eric grabs an iron pot and proceeds to brutally bludgeon Bogdana to death. This act is Eric's version of a mercy killing, as he says, "I would never let you be alone, Bogdana." The moment is shocking, tragic, and emotionally charged, but rather than feeling any type of sadness or sympathy on any level for Eric, the scene only incites massive hatred. Eric brutally and intentionally murders an elderly, blind lady who genuinely cares for him and tells him the truth about The Bride. Yet for the next two centuries, Eric continues to pursue The Bride, only for her to continually reject him.

'Creature Commandos' Version of Eric Frankenstein Sends Mixed Messages

Close

Fictional media typically depicts Frankenstein's Monster as a tragic antihero — a reanimated corpse, given life and rejected by his own creator or humanity. Although there are aspects of the original Mary Shelley creation in the Creature Commandos iteration, it's difficult to find any sympathy for Eric when he displays clear intelligence and wisdom before brutally bludgeoning an elderly blind woman to death. He spares Bogdana’s dog, Ivan, but that moment he shares with the dog only makes the character more detestable. Ivan bonds with Eric, but as a canine, Ivan does not comprehend that Eric just murdered his human. Before Eric performs the act, he locks Ivan out of the cabin, not wanting Ivan to witness the act. The scene depicting Eric's preparation to murder Bogdana while Ivan helplessly scratches at the door comes off as disturbing, and it's difficult to watch.

Throughout the episode, Eric forms an unlikely team-up with Rick Flag, Sr. (Frank Grillo). They agree to investigate Doctor Aisla MacPherson (Stephanie Beatriz) and discover that Clayface (Alan Tudyk) assumed Dr. MacPherson's identity to trick Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) into ordering the murder of Pokolistan's leader, Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova). The episode presents a strange dissonance, watching Eric form a buddy cop-esque comedic duo with Rick Flag, while also depicting Eric's backstory. Creature Commandos looks to be positioning Eric on the path to becoming a "good guy" and an ally of the team. However, the ending of the episode pours a cold bucket of water on that idea. At a certain point, it's difficult to overlook the numerous atrocities Eric has committed.