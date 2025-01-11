Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1 finale.Creature Commandos introduced several fascinating characters in its first season, from the Bride (Indira Varma) to the misunderstood Weasel (Sean Gunn). Though every member of the unconventional team is considered a dangerous criminal, Creature Commandos slowly revealed their backstories, making us willing to forget any crimes they actually committed. Yet the series finally tackled the most suspicious inclusion of Task Force M: Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao). While the series showed that several team members didn't deserve to be there, Nina always stood out to me. She is shy, awkward, kind, and not prone to rule-breaking. Everything besides her appearance is so human that I never understood why Nina was part of this team. To join Task Force M, these non-human creatures had to be arrested, and there is nothing in Nina's personality to explain why she would be there. But Season 1, Episode 7, "A Very Funny Monster," answers those questions in the show's greatest tragedy yet. But worse is when the series kills off the character just when we finally understand her.

Nina Didn't Deserve to Die in 'Creature Commandos'