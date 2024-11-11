Just when you thought the weekend was over, HBO had one last trick up their sleeve mere minutes before airing The Penguin finale. HBO dropped a new teaser for everything coming to Max before the end of the year and in 2025, which included a brand-new look at Creature Commandos, the upcoming DCU series set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 5. The animated series Creature Commandos will be the first DC official project under James Gunn’s leadership and will tie directly into upcoming shows and movies such as Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman. Similar to The Suicide Squad, Creature Commandos tells the story of a group of superhumans such as a werewolf, vampire, Frankenstein’s mother, and a gorgon, all led by a human leader as they go on dangerous missions together.

Toplining Creature Commandos is Anya Chalotra, who has become famous for her role as Yennefer in Netflix’s Witcher series, which will see Liam Hemsworth take over the titular role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in Season 4. Viola Davis will also reprise her role as Amanda Waller in the upcoming series, and she’s also getting her own project dubbed Waller. James Gunn’s brother Sean has been tapped for the roles of G.I. Robot and Weasel, the latter of which he portrayed in The Suicide Squad. Frank Grillo will portray Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series and will also play the character in live-action in Peacemaker Season 2 and Superman. David Habour and Alan Tudyk have also been confirmed to star as Doctor Phosphorous and Eric Frankenstein, respectively.

Is James Gunn Directing ‘Creature Commandos’?

James Gunn recently confirmed that he is not directing any episodes of Creature Commandos, but he did reveal that he directed the actors’ voice performances and helped guide them to ensure their version of the characters is closely aligned with his own vision for the DCU. Gunn has already helmed Superman and will direct several episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, so it’s no surprise that he passed off directorial duties on Creature Commandos to someone else while he worked on other projects. Gunn also confirmed not long ago that once we move past the Creature Commandos/Superman/Peacemaker window, he will continue writing and directing DCU projects and not just overseeing them in a Kevin Feige-esque role.

Creature Commandos arrives on December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future DCU updates and watch Creature Commandos on Max. Watch the footage below.

