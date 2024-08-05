The Big Picture Max unveiled a teaser for their new DC series, Creature Commandos.

It features a talented cast including Viola Davis, David Harbour, and Alan Tudyk.

The score for the animated series will be composed by Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell.

To celebrate the season finale of House of the Dragon, Max released a special look at their upcoming series. One of the projects that was featured in the sneak peek was Creature Commandos, the animated series that will mark the start of the new DC Universe. The footage shown in the teaser shows the Bride (Indira Varma) getting ready to battle her enemies. Creature Commandos is set to make its debut later this year, allowing viewers to dive deep into the franchise both James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working on over the past couple of years.

Creature Commandos will follow the team of monsters that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) puts together, after she realizes that she can no longer place humans in danger for her top-secret missions. Some of the members who will be featured on the team include Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) and Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). Time will tell just how dangerous the mission will be for the "Creature Commandos" will be, but judging by the fact that Waller needs yet another powerful team, it can't mean good news for them.

The series was announced back when Gunn and Safran presented the first television projects of their new era at DC. Other cast members in Creature Commandos include Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra and Sean Gunn, who will be stepping into the shoes of both G.I. Robot and Weasel. Gunn previously portrayed Weasel in The Suicide Squad. It was also recently announced that Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell will be writing the score for the animated series. Kiner previously worked on the music for Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Peacemaker.

The Start of a New Era For DC

Creature Commandos will be the first project set in the new era of the DC Universe. After the animated series premieres on Max later this year, Superman will fly towards the big screen, introducing David Corenswet as the new version of the Man of Steel. Gunn and Safran are currently working on a variety of movies and television series that will take place in the same continuity. Starting with "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters", the DCU will aim to impress audiences from all over the world with stories such as The Brave and the Bold and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in December. Watch the sizzle reel above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.