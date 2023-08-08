[Editor's note: The following interview was conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike]

The Big Picture The upcoming Creature Commandos series, which is part of the new DCU, will introduce viewers to a team of supernatural heroes on black ops missions.

James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, is the ideal match for the series and has written hilarious material for the show.

The show boasts a star-studded cast, including David Harbour, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao, and Alan Tudyk, who will portray their characters in various mediums.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their first slate of DC films and series called "Gods and Monsters," they weren't afraid to pull out some deep cuts to fill out their ideal vision for the cinematic universe. One of the more obscure titles is Creature Commandos, a series about a team made up of heroes based on classic monsters like werewolves, gorgons, and, of course, Frankenstein's monster. David Harbour has been tapped to play Eric Frankenstein specifically and during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike for Gran Turismo, he gushed about just how hilarious his character, and the series in general, is.

The Creature Commandos series is written entirely by Gunn who already had the scripts prepared by the time the series was announced back in February. It's expected to be one of the first products to come out of the new DCU, introducing viewers to the bizarre collection of supernatural heroes as they undertake black ops missions at the behest of Amanda Waller. With its colorful cast of characters, it seems like the perfect introduction to the new DCU that's unafraid to embrace a wide variety of themes and genres.

Gunn is the ideal match for a series like this. He's responsible for making the Guardians of the Galaxy a household name with a trilogy of beloved films over with the MCU. At DC, he's already proven capable of making an excellent film with a quirky team thanks to his The Suicide Squad film and subsequent Peacemaker spinoff. Harbour, who has experience portraying a supernatural being with heart from his time as Hellboy, loves the writing behind his Frankenstein's monster role for the series. According to the actor, Creature Commandos will be especially hilarious to the point where Gunn thought of it as some of his best material ever.

"I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written. It's hilarious, and the character is great. I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious and I can't wait for people to see it."

Creature Commandos Boasts a Creative Concept With a Top-Notch Cast

Image via DC Comics

Harbour is just one part of the star-studded Creature Commandos roster. Bringing this wonderfully weird concept to life alongside him are a pair of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy alumni with Sean Gunn as Weasel and G.I. Robot and Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic alongside Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus. Steve Agee also returns to the fold as John Economos. These actors will portray their respective characters throughout every medium too, including live-action, animation, and video games.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have undeniably clouded things for the DCU. Assuming the work stoppage gets resolved before long, Gunn's Superman: Legacy will begin filming next year with eyes toward a 2025 release date. Beyond that, it's hard not to get excited about a diverse future for all things DC, including a new Batman film with The Brave and the Bold, a Booster Gold series, and a Swamp Thing film from James Mangold all of which Gunn and Safran will personally oversee.

There's currently no release date for the Creature Commandos series. Look for more with David Harbour soon.