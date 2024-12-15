James Gunn’s DCU has finally arrived with the adult animated Max series Creature Commandos. Episode 3 just premiered on Thursday and fans already can't get enough of this new killer supervillain team. DC has wasted no time releasing merchandise for the series either. Now, Funko has unveiled their new lineup of Creature Commandos Pops that will make even the most-love sick Frankenstein smile.

The massive wave features seven monstrous figures. This includes The Bride, Eric Frankenstein, Weasel, Nina Mazursky, and G.I. Robot. There are also two different versions of Dr. Phosphorus — one of which is a Funko Shop exclusive that glows in the dark. These are the first batch of Funko Pops for the new DCU that will be expanded upon with Gunn’s Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 next year. As the series goes on, it’ll be exciting to see if they'll add any more characters like Rick Flag Sr., Amanda Waller, Circe, or Princess Ilana Rostovic to the Creature Commandos Pop roster. Thus far, Funko has done a great job emulating the colorful animation of the series as well as highlighting every Commandos’ distinct personality. Each figure will be the standard $11.99 USD Funko price.

What Is ‘Creature Commandos’ About?