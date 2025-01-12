Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Season 1 finale.Creature Commandos wrapped up Season 1 with several twists. The series' seventh episode, "A Very Funny Monster," includes the death of a team member, the completion of Task Force M's mission, and the reveal of the true villain. In the final minutes of the season, Creature Commandos confirms that Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova) was the enemy all along. While the season cast doubt on Ilana's morality several times, Episode 5 seemingly answered this question when Rick Flag (Frank Grillo) discovered Clayface (Alan Tudyk) posing as a professor to deceive Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Despite reversing the earlier reveal, confirming Ilana's guilt was a great conclusion to the story.

The twist revised a quick scene after the action was over. The Bride (Indira Varma) confronts Ilana, angry about Nina's (Zoë Chao) death. She lays out the situation, explaining that she saw a video of Ilana and Clayface and accusing Ilana of covering her tracks to seem innocent despite Circe's accusations being true. Ilana's demeanor changes as the Bride speaks, and it all ends when the Bride kills Ilana. The whole thing lasts roughly three minutes, giving me whiplash as it takes Ilana from victim to villain to dead. Though it seems almost tacked on to the end of the episodes, Creature Commandos was right not to drag out Ilana's conclusion.

Ilana's Death Gave 'Creature Commandos' Season 1 the Conclusion It Needed

Image via Max

Certainly, Creature Commandos could have put off this reveal until Season 2, allowing more time to explore Ilana's character and her plan to start World War III. Several questions about Ilana could be explored, like how she knew Clayface or if she had any motivations beyond a desire for power. Creature Commandos didn't choose this direction, and I'm glad because Ilana's death is a fitting place to end the season. While Task Force M was sent to Pokolistan to fight Circe (Anya Chalotra) rather than Ilana, the Princess played a much bigger role. Though it was not always clear what she was doing, Ilana was Creature Commandos Season 1 villain, so defeating her is the natural end to the finale.

But more importantly, the Creature Commandos needed a victory. The finale threatened to be a downer after Nina's brutal death. Though Waller had called off the mission to kill Ilana, falling for her tricks, the Bride did it anyway, completing the mission. Piecing together the mystery gave the Bride a much-needed hero moment and showed just how powerful her character is. A second bloody death may not be the best way to lift spirits, but watching the team walk away provided me with a sense of satisfaction that they succeeded in their mission despite the losses.

Killing Ilana in the Finale Was the Right Move for 'Creature Commandos' Season 2 and the DCU