The Big Picture Get ready for the debut of the animated series Creature Commandos in December - a gang of wily superhumans awaits.

The quirky team features characters like Dr. Phosphorus, Weasel, and the Bride of Frankenstein in the mix.

Created by James Gunn, this show will kick off the DC Universe lineup with Amanda Waller recruiting monsters for missions.

Get ready to join a gang of wily superhumans, as DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will soon be launching their major monster story with the animated DC Universe series Creature Commandos. The highly anticipated series is set to drop on Max this coming December, and ahead of the show having a large presence at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, a new look at the eccentric team has been revealed that features the final looks of most of the characters.

The image, shared on social media and in a press release on DC's website, features all of the major members of the eponymous squad. This includes the human leader of the group, the grizzled Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the radioactive, glowing skeleton Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), the manic, aptly named Weasel (Sean Gunn), the blue-skinned Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma) and her love interest Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), the mechanical soldier G.I. Robot (also voiced by Gunn), and the frog-like, helmeted Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao). The show's ensemble cast, which was exclusively revealed by Collider last year, also includes Maria Bakalova and Anya Chalotra .

Most plot details about the series remain under wraps. However, it has been confirmed that Creature Commandos will take place after the DC Extended Universe show Peacemaker. The show will see Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, shifting into a voice role from her live-action appearances) after she is no longer able to risk human lives on dangerous off-the-record missions, as she often did with the Suicide Squad. Therefore, she takes a different approach by recruiting a group of monsters to do her dirty work for her.

'Creature Commandos' Will be the First DCU Television Show

Creature Commandos will be the first television series in the rebooted DC Universe from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, though others are on the way, including the anticipated second season of Peacemaker. No matter how the show's plot is developed, Creature Commandos will undoubtedly be a large part of the first chapter of the DCU, titled "Gods and Monsters," an apt name for a show like this. Additional shows are set to feature other classic DC characters, such as the recently announced Green Lantern spinoff, as well as a spinoff focusing on Amanda Waller.

As with the rest of the DCU, Creature Commandos was created by Gunn, who also serves as showrunner and writer. Gunn is also executive producing the show for DC Studios alongside his co-CEO Peter Safran. Additional executive producers include Dean Lorey and Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register. Producers include Warner Bros. Animations' Karina Benesh, Kip Brown, and Lisa Hallbauer.

Creature Commandos will be released on Max in December 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.