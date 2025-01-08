Without a doubt, James Gunn is one of the most talented filmmakers working today. One of his greatest strengths, specifically in the superhero genre, is the ability to take relatively unknown characters, team them up, and give us truly lovable families of anti-heroes. The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Peacemaker are his most famous examples and even his screenplays for the live-action Scooby-Doo films are a showcase of his ability to write a team of characters.

However, whilst he is yet again entertaining us with the interpersonal dynamics of a team of antiheroes, with Creature Commandos being a breath of fresh air for DC after the stale failure of the DCEU, it is starting to feel like more of the same thing we have seen before, making the outcome predictable. There are other reasons why this style of narrative might not be working as effectively this time around, with the far shorter runtime of the Creature Commandos season compared to his other projects. Yet, this is certainly not to say James Gunn is a one-trick pony or that the DCU is in the same crisis as the DCEU ever was.

'Creature Commandos' Overwhelms Us With Backstory

Despite the fact that the animation and action scenes have been fairly impressive, Creature Commandos is beginning to become formulaic with the repetitive backstories on display in each episode for every character, which started with The Bride (Indira Varma). Learning everyone’s backstory in this way, with the latest being Dr. Phosphorous’ (Alan Tudyk), is simply beginning to feel distracting from the main narrative, as well as not adding much to the character dynamics on the show. Rather than getting to settle in with each character's origin and seeing it impact the way they interact with others, the show moves on so quickly that it almost feels inconsequential.

This is very different from how character backstories were explored in Gunn's previous superhero projects. In the Guardians of the Galaxy films, we see Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) or Star Lord’s (