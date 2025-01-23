James Gunn has confirmed what happened to Clayface (Alan Tudyk) after the events of Creature Commandos. The animated series introduced the villain as someone hired to interfere with the titular team's plans. After a brutal fight against Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Clayface exploded into many pieces. But that won't stop the villain for long. Through a post on Bluesky, James Gunn has confirmed that Clayface is still alive in the DCU. The fact that the villain is still out there has major implications for the franchise. A film centered around the character is scheduled to premiere in theaters next year.

Creature Commandos followed a variety of unpredictable criminals as they came together to pull off a dangerous mission at the other side of the planet. Clayface wasn't the villain of the animated series. But even if he only appeared on the screen for a short amount of time, the character stole the spotlight with his unique shape-shifting powers. The fact that Clayface didn't die during Creature Commandos means that his standalone film won't have to be a prequel anymore. Audiences could find out what happened to the villain after fighting Flag and Frankenstein next year.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired by Warner Bros. to plan out the new DC Universe. An important factor in what the executives planned for the franchise was for actors to reprise their roles across film, television, animation and video games. Alan Tudyk voiced Clayface in Creature Commandos, but it hasn't been confirmed if the Wish actor will be the performer behind the villain in the upcoming film. The duo is currently busy preparing the theatrical launch of the franchise with this summer's Superman.

Who is Behind the 'Clayface' Movie?

The reports of Clayface’s death have been greatly exaggerated. He is quite mushy though. — James Gunn (@jamesgunn.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T19:06:52.156Z

Mike Flanagan has been announced as the writer for the Clayface movie that is currently in development at DC Studios. The filmmaker and the character are a great match, considering how Flanagan has spent the majority of his career working on horror stories. Clayface's nature as a shape-shifting villain makes the character an appropriate choice for a potential horror movie. While Clayface has been scheduled to premiere in theaters next year, a director for the project hasn't been announced. In the meantime, audiences can look forward to diving deep into the new DCU thanks to Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Clayface will premiere in theaters in the United States on September 11, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.