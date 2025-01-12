Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale.

James Gunn’s Creature Commandos has been a tremendous success — from its Rotten Tomatoes score to its Season 2 renewal, the future of DC is looking bright. Each episode of Creature Commandos has featured a backstory for one of Task Force M’s members intertwined with the ongoing plot centered around the mission in Pokolistan. One of Gunn’s trademarks has been the ability to make audiences fall in love with his characters, no matter how off-the-wall they might be. It’s hard to forget that he made the entire world fall in love with a living tree that could only speak his name and a talking raccoon. But with his first official project in his new DCU, Gunn has showcased how dark this universe can be.

'Creature Commandos' Sets a Violent Tone for the DCU