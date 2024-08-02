The Big Picture DCU's Creature Commandos score will be composed by Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell, known for their work on Star Wars and A24 films.

The star-studded cast of Creature Commandos includes Viola Davis, David Harbour, and Indira Varma, with creator James Gunn at the helm.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere in December and will be the first true expression of the DCU, followed by other projects like Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

The first project in the DCU just got one of its biggest updates yet from James Gunn. On his personal Threads account, Gunn was asked who will be composing the score for Creature Commandos, to which Gunn responded Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell. Many will know Kiner for his work scoring many Star Wars projects in the past, including Tales of the Empire and Jedi, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Kiner is the genius behind many of the most iconic notes from Star Wars animation and in the Filoni-verse, so this is a huge win for DC nabbing him to compose the score for Creature Commandos.

As for Mansell, he most recently composed the score for the A24 film starring Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart, Love Lies Bleeding, and also worked with Gunn and DC in the past scoring Peacemaker Season 1. His most notable scores are for Black Swan, the project that won Natalie Portman an Oscar, The Fountain, the sci-fi epic starring Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz, and Moon, the psychological drama headlined by Sam Rockwell and Dominique McElligott. With Kiner and Mansell teaming up to score Creature Commandos, DC has two composing veterans with a wide variety of experience working on different projects, but also experience working with Gunn, DC, and animation in the past. Excitement for Creature Commandos was already through the roof, and this is yet another win for the debut DCU project.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Creature Commandos’?

Image via DC Studios

Creature Commandos has assembled a star-studded cast consisting of Anya Chalotra as Circe, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Sean Gunn as both Weasel and G.I. Robot, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Game of Thrones veteran Indira Varma as Frankenstein's Bride. Gunn himself wrote the series which is based on characters by Pat Broderick and J.M. DeMatteis.

The first trailer for Creature Commandos was released at San Diego Comic-Con, showing off the series' slick animation style and unmistakable performances. Gunn also recently revealed that Creature Commandos will be the first true expression of the DCU, with other projects such as Superman (which recently wrapped filming), and Peacemaker Season 2 following suit as the first projects in a new era of DC stories.

Creature Commandos premieres this December. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of Peacemaker on Max while you wait for Creature Commandos.

