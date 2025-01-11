Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Creature Commandos star Maria Bakalova.

During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Bakalova recalled her wild story relocating from Bulgaria to the United States while making Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

She also explains why James Gunn is an ideal collaborator, and goes into detail discussing the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale episode.

Maria Bakalova knows what she’s doing when it comes to finding top-tier creative partners in film and television. As a student studying at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Bulgaria, she gravitated toward acclaimed filmmakers Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, a directing duo she still works with to this day. She met Julian Kostov in 2019 when he shared a casting notice for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the movie that’d ultimately earn Bakalova an Oscar nomination. Now, Kostov is Bakalova’s producing partner. Under their Five Oceans banner they produced Triumph with Grozeva and Valchanov directing. The film was selected as the Bulgarian entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Next up on Bakalova’s list of dream collaborators she’s hoping to establish a long-standing creative partnership with? James Gunn. In fact, during her Collider Ladies Night interview, Bakalova noted, “If I have to choose one person that I want to stick with the rest of my life, it will be him.”

Bakalova worked with Gunn for the first time on Guardians on the Galaxy Vol. 3 in which she played Cosmo the Space Dog. While Gunn’s run with the Marvel Cinematic Universe would come to an end there, his working relationship with Bakalova wouldn’t. Gunn made the shift from Marvel to DC, and brought Bakalova along with him. He cast her as Princess Ilana Rostovic in his adult animated series, Creature Commandos, the project that’d kick off the new DC Universe. At the start of the show, Task Force M is brought in to protect the Princess and the nation of Pokolistan from Circe (voiced by Anya Chalotra) and the Sons of Themyscira. However, as the season progresses, those involved start to question who they’re protecting the Princess from - and if she needs protecting at all.

With all seven episodes of Creature Commandos Season 1 now available to stream on Max, Bakalova joined me for a Collider Ladies Night conversation to revisit her journey to the DC animated series, and to share her take on what goes down during the finale episode of the season.

Bakalova Had No Idea What Making ‘Guardians 3’ Would Entail

Playing Cosmo the Space Dog was anything but a traditional voice acting experience.

When one scrolls through Bakalova’s filmography and comes across Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with “voice” next to the credit, one might assume it was a traditional voice acting performance - after principal photography, Bakalova hopped into a sound booth and recorded Cosmo’s dialogue. However, that wasn’t the case. Bakalova began:

“I got this audition not knowing what I'm auditioning for because it wasn't written, ‘It's going to be Guardians of the Galaxy,’ or, ‘It's going to be a dog.’ Nothing. I just did an audition where I was required to do something with a high-pitched energy. And then, the next thing was to do a Zoom audition with Sarah [Finn] and James, and then I saw that that's a dog. I was like, ‘Okay. That's interesting. Should I go on all fours? What do I do?’ [Laughs] [James] was very supportive from the beginning, and I was excited to do it. I was like, ‘Okay, wonderful,’ calling my team, my agents, ‘How do we do this? Do we go in a, I don't know, voiceover booth? Do we do ADR?’ And I got the email that James wants to do it in person. He wants me to go to set. I was like, ‘Really? But what am I even going to be doing there?’”

Bakalova wound up getting the ultimate opportunity to play and transform as an actor. In addition to voicing Cosmo, she also got the chance to do motion capture for the character on set.

“I wore a mo-cap suit, and I was really able to crawl on all fours and play like a child. In Guardians there a lot of kids, and one of them was like, ‘What are you doing? Aren’t you too old to be on the floor? My mom is not letting me get dirty.’ I was like, ‘Well, my mom is letting me get dirty!’ I was going there and really enjoying it because at the end of the day, that's the biggest gift that we all have, to play, to imagine. To imagine that, ‘Today, I'm a dog. Tomorrow, maybe I'm going to be a tree, or the next day I might go to the moon. Who knows?’ That's the power of being able to go to different places through acting.”

Bakalova didn’t play a tree or go to the moon next, but rather, she became the Princess of Pokolistan.

Maria Bakalova Doesn’t Want to Stop Working With James Gunn - Ever

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. and Creature Commandos wasn’t enough. Bakalova wants more James Gunn projects.

Initially, Bakalova wasn’t thrilled when her Guardians run with Gunn came to an end given his shift from the MCU to the new DC Universe, but then the call came for her to make that move with him. “I will forever be grateful because my dream is to be able to work with him again and again and again.” In fact, Bakalova even went as far to say, “If I have to choose one person that I want to stick with the rest of my life, it will be him because he knows how to mix comedy with tragedy, with love, with action, with just everything together, and it's always beautiful.”

Sure enough, Gunn’s knack for mixing genres would result in an especially rich and layered character for Bakalova to tackle. “I got the script and I read it, and I was excited about my character because she had multiple layers.” Bakalova continued, “She was something way different than me — feminine and a woman. ‘I'm a woman and I know what I want. I want this, and I'm going to achieve it.’ I'm not like that. I'm very shy.”

A ‘Borat’ Lesson Came in Handy for Maria Bakalova Making ‘Creature Commandos’

Princess Ilana’s truth was teased in the very first episode.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Creature Commandos, "A Very Funny Monster.”]Ever since it was first announced that Bakalova would be voicing an original character in Creature Commandos, there was loads of speculation. Would it eventually be revealed she was a pre-existing DC character all along? Is she truly a victim in this whole situation, or is there more to it?

If you’re still with us, you’ve seen the Creature Commandos finale, “A Very Funny Monster,” and know that Princess Ilana was indeed the villain of Season 1. While there was a significant amount of back and forth on the matter throughout its seven-episode first season, Bakalova insists there are quite a few moments that tease Ilana’s truth in earlier episodes.