Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 Finale of Creature Commandos.

The first season of Creature Commandos has come and gone, and while it did provide the first look at the tone and structure of James Gunn’s new DCU, it also did what you’d expect every Gunn project to do; introduce the audience to a group of new characters and make you care deeply about it. One of the characters that had everyone talking all season was Nina, voiced by Zoë Chao, who sadly meets her fate at the end of Season 1 after attempting to kill Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova). During a recent interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Bakalova spoke about the show going to such a dark place as to kill Nina, and also how it portrayed her as a monster simply for being different:

“I mean, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to have Nina being a monster just because she’s born different in the first place and be locked in prison because she’s just in the sea, standing on a rock, just resting for a bit. That’s such a great commentary in the world, that we treat people that are different poorly because we don’t understand them. You just need to appreciate them. So, Nina is probably one of the most empathetic characters of all of us, because it’s not her fault she ended up here. But I’m going to say something. She shouldn’t have approached the Princess. Why is she the one who has to do the dirty job. I mean, that Bride? For real?”

Stakes are part of what makes any great project better than the rest. Think about the first season of Game of Thrones, which introduces the beloved Ned Stark (Sean Bean), only to take his life before the debut season is even over. Once the audience starts to feel that sense of being afraid to get attached to certain characters, it only makes the care for them grow deeper, as it’s easy to be worried about losing them. It’s still heartbreaking that we won’t get to see any more of Nina in Season 2 of Creature Commandos, which has already been confirmed, or in any other DCU project. It’s like The Bride (Indira Varma) says in the season finale, Nina was the only one of the monsters in the Creature Commandos to show an ounce of humanity, which is part of what made her one of the series' most beloved characters.

When Will We See the ‘Creature Commandos’ Again?