The highly anticipated Creature Commandos animated series has finally locked in a release date on Max and dropped some new imagery of Doctor Phosphorus as well. The DC Studios show is set to premiere on December 5, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays thereafter. The first season will consist of seven episodes, concluding on January 16. The project marks one of the first major DC television releases under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who took the reins at DC Studios. Gunn, who serves as both the writer and executive producer of the series, has brought his signature style to the show, which promises to deliver a unique take on the DC universe.

The official logline for Creature Commandos reveals that the series will follow a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions that are too dangerous for humans. When all other options fail, this motley crew of supernatural beings is called in as the “last, worst option.” Fans can expect a mix of action, humor, and offbeat storytelling, all wrapped in Gunn's trademark irreverence.

Who Is in 'Creature Commandos'?

Image via Max

The cast boasts an impressive lineup, with Steve Agee as John Economos, alongside Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Other notable cast members include Sean Gunn voicing both GI Robot and Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, and Indira Varma as The Bride. Viola Davis will also reprise her role as Amanda Waller, further cementing Creature Commandos as an essential addition to the expanding DC Universe.

The series is produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, with Dean Lorey, Sam Register, and Peter Safran serving as executive producers. Rick Morales will oversee the project as a supervising producer, ensuring it maintains the high level of animation quality DC fans expect. Creature Commandos arrives as part of the first wave of new DC content since Gunn and Safran took over. It joins other upcoming series like The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, which ties into Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, as well as the second season of Peacemaker, featuring John Cena reprising his role from The Suicide Squad. On the film side, Gunn recently wrapped production on a new Superman movie starring David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel.

With Creature Commandos set to bring together a ragtag team of misfit monsters on December 5, it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting animated offerings on Max. Fans of Gunn’s unique storytelling approach and those eager for fresh takes on classic DC characters won’t want to miss this one.

Watch on Max