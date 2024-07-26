The Big Picture Creature Commandos, DC's new animated series, features a star-studded cast and will premiere on Max in December.

The series will showcase familiar DC characters like Circe and Rick Flag Sr., with actors playing their roles in live-action as well.

James Gunn, writer of Creature Commandos, is also working on Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

The project that will kick off James Gunn's new DCU finally has its first official look, released along with the news that the series will hit Max in December. The first trailer for Creature Commandos has been officially released, showing the star-studded cast of Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as both G.I. Robot and Weasel, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., and many more suiting up in DC animation for the very first time. Many of these performers will likely also have the chance to play their DC counterparts in live-action as well, with Gunn announcing early in his DC tenure that the same actors would portray their characters in live-action, animation, and even video games. The first evidence of this came when it was revealed that Grillo would play Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2, which means he'll appear in two of the first three DC projects (absent from Superman, as far as we know).

In addition to Chalotra, Gunn, Davis, and Grillo, Creature Commandos also stars David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorous, and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein. Steve Agee will also reprise his role from Peacemaker Season 1 as John Economos in Creature Commandos. Gunn wrote the script for Creature Commandos, recently announcing that it was one of the three DCU scripts that are completed and polished, along with Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. While the new DC universe won't fully arrive until Superman premieres in theaters next year, Creature Commandos will still give fans a taste of what to expect from Gunn's reboot, and reception of the series will almost certainly be crucial for his plans.

Which DC Projects Are Currently Filming?

As of now, there are only two DCU projects confirmed to be in active production: Peacemaker Season 2, and Superman. Gunn revealed not long ago that Superman was nearing the end of filming, and that Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult was finished on set and only two actors remained with work to do on the film. Peacemaker began filming several months ago and has yet to receive an update about when it will conclude, and it's also uncertain if Gunn will return to the Peacemaker set in Atlanta after finishing Superman to work on the series or continue to work on post-production for the Man of Steel's DCU debut.

Creature Commandos will premiere this December. Check out the new trailer for the series above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and stream the first season of Peacemaker on Max.

