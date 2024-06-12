The Big Picture Warner Bros. announced Creature Commandos premiere on Max in December at Annecy Festival.

The first project from the upcoming DC Universe just received a major update, with Warner Bros. mentioning that Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in December during their panel at this year's edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The event is hosted every year in order for some of the biggest names from the animation industry to share their biggest announcements with the world, and with Warner Bros. about to launch such a major franchise, it made sense for the studio to talk more about the show created for television by James Gunn.

Creature Commandos will follow a secret team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), with their unique abilities and aggressive personalities setting them apart from the Suicide Squad. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma) and Nina Mazurksy (Zoë Chao) will be some of the characters that will be seen in this year's animated adventure. And while this particular project might be an animated series, James Gunn and Peter Safran previously stated that they intend for actors to reprise their roles across animation, live-action titles and even video games connected to their DC Universe.

The voice cast for Creature Commandos will also include David Harbour, Sean Gunn and Anya Chalotra, who will be stepping into the shoes of Circe. Harbour is known around the world for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, a character the performer will return to for the Netflix sensation's final season. The actor is no stranger to a world filled with heroes and villains, considering how he also portrays the Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it comes to what Sean Gunn has been doing in the past few years, the performer reprised his role as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Start of a New Universe

A few months after the debut of the Creature Commandos, Superman will fly towards the big screen, introducing a new version of the Man of Steel played by David Corenswet. Several movies set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's franchise are in development, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold and The Authority. At the same time, numerous television series connected to the franchise are currently in the works, including Lanterns. Warner Bros. is ready to elevate DC's brand power, and it all begins this holiday season.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max in December.