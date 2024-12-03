Superman may still be many months away, but the premiere of the first official DCU project in Creature Commandos is now only days away, and critics everywhere now have the freedom to share their opinions on the series as they see fit. The review embargo for Creature Commandos has officially lifted, and the animated show has earned a nearly flawless 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, rivaling some of the best comic book projects ever made. It’s important to note that this score is subject to change as more reviews pour in, and audience scores won’t be available until after the show has premiered, but starting at 95% is exactly where James Gunn and company want to be. The show will air its first two episodes on Thursday, December 5 on Max and stream until the finale in 2025.

One of the first initiatives James Gunn announced when he assumed creative control at DC was that there would no longer be three or four different actors playing the same character. Also in that same announcement was the news that actors would play the same characters in live-action, animation, and even video games. Gunn is already proving this theory to be true, as Frank Grillo was confirmed long ago to be the voice of Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, and he will also portray the character in Peacemaker Season 2 as well as Superman. Peacemaker Season 2 recently wrapped filming after 10 months of shooting, and the highly-anticipated follow-up to John Cena’s Emmy-nominated show has been confirmed to release in August, but an official date has yet to be announced.

What’s Coming After ‘Creature Commandos’?

Creature Commandos will lead directly into Superman, the first DCU film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane that’s set for release on July 11. Following Superman will be Peacemaker Season 2, and after that, it’s up in the air as to which DCU project will come next. There are several projects confirmed to be past the development stage, such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the tentpole starring House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock as the titular character. Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler will also topline Lanterns, a live-action HBO series coming to Max sometime after Peacemaker Season 2.

Creature Commandos premieres its first two episodes on Thursday, December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the DCU series and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

WATCH ON MAX