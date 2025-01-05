Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Episode 6, "Priyatel Skelet."James Gunn's first official DCU project, Creature Commandos, is nearing the end of Season 1, with a Season 2 already in the works. Since the series premiere, Gunn and showrunner Dean Lorey have established a lived-in world while making it accessible to all types of fans. The series has teased obscure heroes like the Metal Men and shown glimpses of notable characters like Batman. Season 1, Episode 6 "Priyatel Skelet" takes audiences to the DCU's Gotham City through Doctor Phosphorus' (Alan Tudyk) tragic backstory. It's safe to say that the city doesn't elicit the same radiance of hope and joy that Metropolis and Smallville had in the Superman trailer.

Before becoming the fiery anti-hero, Doctor Phosphorus was a nuclear scientist named Alexander Sartorius. His research focused on curing cancer as he and his wife's family were both affected by it. He needed more funding as he got closer to finding a breakthrough in the case, but he couldn't obtain it legally. Sartorius turned to notorious crime boss Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis), who would provide him with the money he needed as long as he shared the findings with him.

But after realizing that Thorne's clients were a fascist regime that conflicted with his wife's native country, Sartorius gave the mob boss fake results. Thorne sees through the deception, has Sartorius' wife and child brutally murdered, and stuffs him in a nuclear chamber that transforms him into Doctor Phosphorus. Even though Thorne is just a regular human with no special abilities, he's a chilling villain in Gotham City. This isn't the first time the character has birthed a notable DC villain either.

Rupert Thorne Created Two-Face in 'Batman: The Animated Series'

Batman: The Animated Series is well-known for fleshing out most of its antagonists and showing their descent into villainy. Harvey Dent (Richard Moll) is introduced in the series premiere as a helpful district attorney and best friend to Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy). Season 1, Episode 10, "Two-Face Part 1," looks into Dent's struggles with paroxysm and teases his alternate, violent persona.

As Dent is close to shutting down Thorne (voiced in this series by John Vernon), the mob boss has his assistant, Candice (Diane Michelle), dig into Dent's medical history. Thorne blackmails Dent by threatening to publicly reveal Dent's therapy sessions if he doesn't put an end to his crusade against Thorne. This causes Dent's darker half, "Big Bad Harv," to be unleashed and attack Thorne. The crime boss narrowly escapes as one of his henchmen accidentally shoots a vat of chemicals near Dent, causing acid to spill over half of Dent's face.

When Batman rushes Dent to the hospital, the plastic surgeons do their best to repair Dent's face, but the facial scars leave half of him disfigured. When Dent sees his reflection, he screams in horror, bids farewell to his past life, and fully embraces his Two-Face persona. Establishing Dent as a supporting character first in Batman: The Animated Series makes this accident all the more tragic. Wayne and Dent's friendship was a welcome change from the comics. Batman isn't just trying to stop Dent from committing crimes, he's also trying to bring his friend back into the light. But Dent is too far gone, and it's all because Thorne pushed Dent to the edge.

