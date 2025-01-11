Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale.

The new DC Universe is officially one-project-old, with the first season finale of animated series Creature Commandos now streaming on Max. The finale was characteristic of the season as a whole, effectively mixing zany, often graphic violence and humor with a surprisingly tragic emotional core. Here’s what happened. In the series’ present-day storyline, the remaining Creature Commandos prepare to complete their new mission of assassinating Pokolistani Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova), who the Amazon Circe (Anya Chalotra) has warned is planning a destructive conquest of the globe.

Meanwhile, flashback sequences depict the haunting origin of Commando Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao). When Nina’s scientist father subjected her to an experimental treatment he hoped would heal a life-threatening lung condition she was born with, her body was ultimately transformed into its current, fish-like form, in which she can only breathe underwater. This led Nina to face mockery and fear from almost everyone she met in life other than the Creature Commandos and her father, who was himself accidentally killed by frightened law enforcement agents when they were in the process of capturing Nina.

Do the Creature Commandos Complete Their Mission?