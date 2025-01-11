Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale.

The first season of Creature Commandos has come to an end, and in typical fashion for a James Gunn project, that end is bittersweet. The Commandos manage to save the world in a roundabout way, but not without losing one of their own: Nina Mazursky (Zoe Chao) is stabbed to death after a failed attempt to kill Pokalistan's princess Ilana (Maria Balakova). After the Bride (Indira Varma) kills Ilana in cold retribution (and after she learns that Ilana was on track to causing World War III), she returns to Belle Reve and discovers that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has appointed her the new leader of Task Force M. While the new roster includes surviving Commandos Weasel, a rebuilt G.I. Robot (both voiced by Sean Gunn) and Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), there are three new team members who could provide a unique dynamic for Season 2.

Nosferata and Khalis Pay Homage to the Creature Commandos’ Comic Origins

Two of the newest members of Task Force M are Nosferata, a winged vampire, and Khalis, who appears to be a mummy. Both characters pay homage to the original roster of the Creature Commandos, especially Nosferata, as she appears to be a spiritual successor to vampire Vincent Velcro. Velcro served alongside other members of "Project M," until he and his team were kidnapped by Brainiac and eventually freed by Superman. Velcro would also reappear in Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. by Jeff Lemire and Alberto Ponticelli as part of a modern-day take on the Creature Commandos; this time, his vampirism was a result of mainlining the same serum that transformed Kirk Langstrom into Man-Bat. While details about Nosferata's past will probably be revealed in Creature Commandos' second season, she previously appeared in the episode "Chasing Squirrels" where she and the massive ape Congorilla harassed Nina... though Nosferata quickly changed her tune once the Bride beat Congorilla to death.

Khalis is another modern addition to the Creature Commandos, as he first appeared in Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. In addition to being superhumanly strong and virtually immortal, he carries a staff that channels eldritch energy, though his true passion lies in modern medicine. He even healed Nina Mazursky — who was one of his teammates — from a near fatal wound, which holds interesting implications for Creature Commandos Season 2. After all, plenty of comic book characters have come back from the dead (including Superman!) Gunn revealed that Khalis is the character he's most interested to work with, telling Superhero Hype: "So we got a mummy happening. I’m pretty interested in how we do a mummy. I’ve never been a big mummy guy. I’m a werewolf guy if I’m being honest with you." Like Nosferata, Khalis' origins are shrouded in mystery, though that'll probably change with future episodes of Creature Commandos.

One New Creature Commando Has Ties to James Gunn’s Previous DC Projects