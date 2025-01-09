The Creature Commandos finale is upon us, and as quickly as James Gunn introduced us to this (mostly) loveable band of misfits through the beauty of animation, they’re about to be gone for the time being. The finale is set to air on Max tomorrow, and it will see the group of monsters face off against Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova) after Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) changed their mission directive and sent them to kill her. IGN has a new clip from the finale which can be seen below, showing The Bride (Indira Varma) trying to convince Nina (Zoë Chao) that she’s the only one who can kill the Princess. Nina has been the only one to show even an ounce of humanity this whole season, and the task of murder falling to her is clearly weighing heavy on her mind.

While James Gunn has confirmed that Superman will be the official live-action launch of the DCU, Creature Commandos is the first official project under his leadership, and if it’s any indication of what we’re going to get moving forward, it seems like Marvel is finally going to have some real competition on their hands. Creature Commandos premiered at the start of December to nearly flawless reviews, and the show has continued a strong run amounting to a critic score of 95% and an audience score of 80% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Similar to what Gunn did with the Guardians of the Galaxy, fans around the world now find themselves deeply invested in characters they had never heard of a few months ago, a testament to his storytelling ability.

Which Characters From ‘Creature Commandos’ Will Move Into Live-Action?

Gunn announced shortly into his tenure at DC that he planned for actors to play the same characters in different mediums, like live-action, animation, and even video games. Despite his near-death experience at the hands of Clayface earlier in the season, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is the only new character confirmed to be moving into live-action, first starring in Superman and then in Peacemaker Season 2. This isn’t a coincidence either, as Flag is the primary human character in a squad full of monsters, and it’s much easier to translate him to live-action than it would be David Harbour as Frankenstein or Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous.

The first six episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the finale and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

WATCH ON MAX