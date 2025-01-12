Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos.'The first season finale of Creature Commandos brought the animated series’ initial run to a suitably dramatic if also quite tragic end. But while the episode was certainly climactic enough to be satisfying, it also left aspects of several storylines open-ended and ambiguous. Here are the major unanswered questions from Season 1 that left fans desperate to see the next episodes and other future DC Universe projects.

When Will Rick Flag Sr. Learn the Truth About His Son?

Image via DC

In addition to a likely role in Creature Commandos’ recently announced Season 2, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is confirmed to appear in both the DCU’s first film, Superman, and the second season of the live-action series Peacemaker. His role in the latter is expected to include him confronting Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena), who killed his son, Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in the film The Suicide Squad. Given that Smith did so while following the orders of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Flag’s superior officer who also appeared in Creature Commandos, many viewers had speculated that Flag would learn the truth about Jr.’s death in the first season, but this ultimately proved not to be the case. Given this, fans are left to wonder whether Flag will do so in Superman or early in Peacemaker Season 2.

What’s Next for Circe?

Image via DC

The finale confirmed that rogue Amazonian Circe (Anya Chalotra) was telling the truth when she claimed that Pokolistani Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) was planning to destroy the Earth. While there’s no evidence suggesting Circe’s desire to conquer the Amazon home island of Themyscira is fake and her alliance with the vile terrorists known as the Sons of Themyscira shows that her morals are still quite poor, her concern for the larger fate of the world makes her come across as more of an antihero than she is usually presented as in DC Comics and increases intrigue for any future appearances she may make in the DCU.

Who Is Really Dead?

Image via Max

The finale revives two presumed dead characters, with Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) surviving The Bride’s (Indira Varma) latest violent rejection of him and a rebuilt version of G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) shown among the members of the next iteration of Task Force M (though, in the latter’s case, this could simply be a new model of the AI soldier). This emphasizes that, as is the case with most comic book adaptations, any of the show’s other deaths could similarly be reversed, although some are more likely to be than others.

The death of Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao) is the tragedy the whole episode — arguably the whole season — is built around. Given this, bringing the character back to life risks undermining much of the show’s emotional and thematic impact. However, it is curious that one of the recruits for the new version of the team shown in the final scene is the mummy Khalis, a version of whom uses his mystical abilities to heal Nina in the comics (although not from life-threatening wounds). While investigating Ilana’s subterfuge, Waller and John Economos (Steve Agee) discover the body of Amazon expert Aisla MacPherson (Stephanie Beatriz) and the remains of the supervillain Clayface (Alan Tudyk), who had impersonated her before battling Flag and Eric.

MacPherson is such a minor character from the comics that it would be surprising if the series went to the trouble of resurrecting her. However, the possible death of Clayface is unexpected, as a DCU film focused on the character was recently announced. Clayface has been shown to be able to reassemble his body in various media, and there are also simply multiple versions of the character from the comics for the film to choose from, so there are plenty of ways for it to go forward without contradicting Creature Commandos. But it could also simply be a prequel set before the series, in which case Clayface’s appearance on the show could still result in his permanent death.

Finally, a resurrection for Ilana (who is killed by The Bride after the latter learns of her culpability in the crisis) seems unlikely, as it would probably reignite the Pokolistan plotline in a way that could be viewed as repetitive.

What’s Princess Ilana's Deal?