With the first season of Creature Commandos set to debut in December, fans are already eager to know what the future holds for DC’s bold new animated series. The series features an incredible cast of talent. Viola Davis is back as the no-nonsense Amanda Waller, while Frank Grillo voices Rick Flag Sr., the grizzled leader of the team. David Harbour is taking on the tones of Eric Frankenstein, and Indira Varma plays the Bride. Alan Tudyk lends his chameleonic voice to the fiery Doctor Phosphorus, and Zoë Chao takes on the role of Nina Mazursky. Sean Gunn pulls double duty as both G.I. Robot and the lovable misfit Weasel (you might remember him from The Suicide Squad). Maria Bakalova joins the mix as Princess Ilana Rostovic, an entirely new character for the series, and Steve Agee returns as John Economos, Amanda Waller’s loyal right-hand man.

During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, James Gunn and Dean Lorey — the show's executive producer and showrunner — offered some insight into the potential for a second season, as well as the creative challenges and possibilities that lie ahead. While nothing has been officially announced, Gunn confirmed that conversations about Creature Commandos Season 2 are already happening, stating that they'd "discussed it," before Lorey added:

“We’ve discussed that we’d love to do it. We think there’s a lot of story to tell. Part of it is, will James ever have time to write it?”

James Gunn's Busy Schedule May Be an Issue for 'Creature Commandos' Season 2

The biggest obstacle to a second season may be Gunn’s packed schedule. After back-to-back productions of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, the filmmaker admitted he’s nearing exhaustion. While scheduling remains a challenge, Gunn expressed enthusiasm for continuing the series, even hinting at the possibility of exploring the Creature Commandos universe in other formats, adding that he would be thrilled to work with the creative team behind the series in any capacity again.

“We might decide that we want to do something different with Creature Commandos. We might want to go off and make the Creature Commandos movie,” Gunn teased. “I just know that I would love to have some of the same people involved, like Dean." Gunn continued saying:

"I just haven’t had many situations where I was able to write something, give it to some people, and then they brought me back this beautiful work, that I was like 'Oh shit! Well I think we can make it better here and here and here, but it's innately good' and that's not always the case. A lot of times, as a screenwriter, people would bring me something that they had directed off of what I had written, and I’d go, ‘I want to kill myself.’”

While the fate of Creature Commandos Season 2 may depend on the success of the first season and Gunn’s availability, the enthusiasm from the creative team is suggesting a strong willingness to continue the story.

Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Max on December 5. Stay tuned for more from our interview with Gunn and Lorey.

