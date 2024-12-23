Max has seen Creature Commandos, and it's doubling down on its island of misfit heroes. The first project of the new era of DC, written and executive produced by James Gunn, has officially been renewed for a second season, and it's the latest win for the filmmaker, who continues to expand his vision as Co-Chair of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran.

The series has already been met with praise from critics and, more importantly, fan enthusiasm, as it follows a secret squad of, well, monsters. Collider's review of the series emphasized: “the new series has all the laughs, emotion, and memorable characters that have already established Gunn as one of the biggest and most reliable names in the genre.”

The Creature Commandos voice cast is full of talented names, too, featuring Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn pulling double duty as GI Robot and Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, and Indira Varma as The Bride. Rounding out the ensemble is Viola Davis, reprising her live-action role as Amanda Waller from previous DC movies and serving as a link from the past to the future.

What Do The People Behind 'Creature Commandos' Make of The Renewal?

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of Comedy Programming at HBO & Max, expressed her excitement for the show’s continuation:

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories.”

Gunn and Safran also shared their gratitude for Max’s unwavering support:

“We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From Peacemaker to The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations. We are proud to call Max home.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President at Warner Bros. Animation, added, “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride… You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”

New episodes of Creature Commandos drop every Thursday, with the finale set for January 9. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the new era at DC.

Watch on Max