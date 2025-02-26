The DCU is set to officially kick off later this year with Superman, the tentpole event film written and directed by James Gunn, but it won't be the first project for the universe. The DCU began near the end of 2024 with Creature Commandos, the animated series featuring characters like Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who will go on to appear in live-action projects such as Superman and even Peacemaker Season 2. Creature Commandos was such a profound success that it was renewed for Season 2 before the conclusion of Season 1, and during a recent sit-down with Collider's own Carly Lane to discuss Harley Quinn Season 5, Creature Commandos producer and showrunner Dean Lorey provided an update on Season 2, revealing a potential timeline for when the series could return to Max:

"The only thing I have is that it's early, but we've begun to get into it. I know there's a desire to aggressively pursue making the season. A lot of times, these things take years and years, but hopefully it won't take that long. We're definitely into it at this point."

The DCU has a lot going on at the moment; Superman is heavily involved in post-production as it races towards its July 11 finish line, and there's also Lanterns and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The former is a Max Original series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, and the latter is another major tentpole film introducing the world to House of the Dragon veteran Milly Alcock as the next Kryptonian. Supergirl will also see Jason Momoa make his DCU debut as Lobo, putting the chapter of Aquaman behind him. It stands to reason that developing Creature Commandos Season 2 may not be at the top of the list for the DC regime, but fans remain hopeful that it won't be several years before the Creature Commandos return to Max.

How Will the ‘Creature Commandos’ Translate Into Live-Action?