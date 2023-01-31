James Gunn revealed the cast of 'Creature Commandos' and how the actors that voice the characters will also star in the live-action roles.

After today’s massive announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the DC Universe both in cinemas and on TV, we’ve been given plenty of material to speculate about how this new project will play out. Even though the duo made it clear that this will only become a reality in mid-2025 at the earliest (with the new Superman: Legacy movie), we can be certain that the cogs are turning and the next couple of years will give us some exciting DC reveals. One of the many things Gunn and Safran revealed is the animated series Creature Commandos.

The seven-episode show, which is already fully written by Gunn himself, is currently in the process of selecting its cast members. However, this is not your usual casting process. Gunn and Safran revealed that the interconnected DC Universe will factor in animated movies and series as well, which means that, when casting voice actors, the team will be looking for people who can also portray their characters in live-action form when the time comes.

Creature Commandos is still in the early stages of production, but since Gunn has already written all episodes, he decided to reveal which characters from the comic book series we can expect to see in the series. He revealed seven characters that integrate the main cast: Rick Flag Sr., Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel. Gunn also confirmed that the lead character will be The Bride of Frankenstein.

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked

Creature Commandos will kick off with Amanda Waller (once again played by Viola Davis) creating a black ops team formed by monstrous creatures. During the press conference in which the future of DC was revealed, Safran praised Gunn’s writing of the series, and stated that he’s “Staggered at the caliber of the scripts. We'll see how everything else comes, but the screenplays are amazing.”

The reveal of Creature Commandos’ cast of characters already points to some possible connections in the upcoming DCU. Dr. Phosphorus is one of the Batman villains from the comic books, and the duo revealed that Batman, Robin, and the extended Bat Family are coming to our screens in a new iteration (but Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman trilogy will keep on rolling). The premise of Creature Commandos also has obvious Suicide Squad echoes, but since Gunn is the one handling both, it’s safe to say that the writer/director will make each outcast group distinct enough to keep the story fresh.

Creature Commandos does not have a release date set yet.

Find out more about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The Brave and the Bold.