Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos.'A new era of DC has officially begun with James Gunn’s animated project Creature Commandos. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tasking Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) with leading Task Force M to Pokolistan to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic (Maria Bakalova) from Amazonian sorceress Circe (Anya Chalotra). Circe claims to be the rightful heir to the throne of Themyscira and has enlisted the Sons of Themyscira to help invade Pokolistan. In return, Circe will lead them to aid her in taking over her mythical homeland. But just who are Creature Commando's Sons of Themyscira, and how do they differ from their DC Comics versions?

'Creature Commandos' Sons of Themyscira Are Misogynists

The Sons of Themysicra, abbreviated as "SofT" in Creature Commandos, are a battalion of heavily armed, self-proclaimed alpha males following the orders of Circe. The irony of the Sons of Themyscira wanting entry to the "perhaps mythical, perhaps real all-female island nation" of Themyscira is the fact that the militia is full of misogynists, claiming the exclusion of men from their land is sexist. Circe uses them as pure cannon fodder, a strength-in-numbers approach to doing her the grunt work, with every single person being expendable. Think of the Sons of Themyscira as Circe's version of Stormtroopers, completely unaware that they are replaceable pawns, full of false empowerment thinking they are fighting for a greater good. But just because they come off as complete idiots, doesn't mean they aren't very dangerous.

Another important reveal brought about with the introduction of Circe is that Creature Commandos seemingly confirmed that this new version of the DC Universe hasn't met Wonder Woman yet. While it seems Themyscira is known to the public, a lot of people, including the news, question its real existence. This means that James Gunn's new era will include a new iteration of the character, one not played by Gal Gadot. If Creature Commandos doesn't lay down any more groundwork for Themyscria in the upcoming episodes, we can look forward to the Paradise Lost series when it comes to Max eventually.

The Sons of Themyscira Are Much Different in DC Comics

The Sons of Themyscira were introduced in Wonder Woman Vol 4 #7 in 2012, in the New 52 era of DC Comics. In this recontextualization of the Amazonians, the women of Themyscira would invade pirate ships and use the pirates to continue the Amazonian bloodline. Nine months later as the Amazonians, any female babies were welcomed onto Paradise Island while the male babies were abandoned at birth. Not willing to let the boys die, the Greek god Hephaestus trades weapons with the Amazonians for the boys and puts them to work in his forge in the interior of Mount Etna in Italy. While they don't have superpowers, they do eventually become trained soldiers who fight alongside Wonder Woman.

While both versions of the Sons of Themyscira are vastly different, the approach in Creature Commandos is a much more modern imagining. James Gunn takes a simple approach, using the Sons of Themyscira as a political parody while simultaneously doing subtle world-building for Themyscira and Wonder Woman's eventual introduction. While Creature Commandos showcasing the group as a bunch of incels is good for some laughs, the series also exhibits how threatening a group like this can be, especially when they rally together under a unified cause with a powerful leader pulling the strings.

Creature Commandos is available to stream on Max in the U.S. New episodes air on Thursdays.

