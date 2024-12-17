James Gunn’s DCU has kickstarted on the small screen with the first animated series, Creature Commandos, which is getting acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The series debuted at the start of this month and the weekly episodes are widely talked about by fans on various social media platforms. However, for audience members who do not have a Max subscription and want to get a taste of the animated series, the makers have a way.

The first episode, titled "The Collywobbles" is now available to stream on YouTube for free. The episode finds Amanda Waller assembling the Creature Commandos, who are led by General Rick Flag Sr., and sending them to Pokolistan to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic. The series has a brilliant 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is widely appreciated for its kooky humor and lovable characters – which are trademarks of Gunn’s writing.

The cast includes well-known names who will continue to play their characters in the live-action as well. The series cast Indira Varma as the Bride, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn voices both Weasel and GI Robot and Alan Tudyk voices Doctor Phosphorus, Will Magnus, and Clayface. Further rounding off the cast are Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and many more.

What Is Next After ‘Creature Commandos’?

DC Universe has had a good start on the small screen. The animated series has all the gore, laughs, and thrills that have been missing from DC properties for a while. Next will be Gunn’s big screen test with David Corenswet-led Superman, which is set for a June release date. The first poster was released recently, and it has all the hope that fans need as they wait for the first trailer coming later this week. Grillo will reprise his character Rick Flag Sr. in the movie which also casts Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, and many more.

After Superman, fans will reunite with John Cena in Peacemaker Season 2, and after that, it’s up in the air as to which DCU project will come next. There are numerous projects confirmed to be past the development stage, such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the tentpole starring House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock as the titular character. Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler will also topline Lanterns, a live-action HBO series coming to Max sometime after Peacemaker Season 2.

You can check out the first episode of Creature Commandos above and watch the series on Max.

Watch on Max