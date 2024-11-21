Those of us based in the United States never need to worry about what Warner Bros. and HBO have coming out on their streaming platform, Max. But other countries and territories might need to search a little bit harder to find titles like The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. When it comes to the upcoming slate of DC series under the new vision of company co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the pair wants fans to know that they’re covered nearly all around the globe. During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gunn shared some terrific news for those looking forward to Creature Commandos but who don’t have access to Max.

Speaking about the availability of the adult-animated series, Gunn said:

“I got a list yesterday of all the places where Creature Commandos is, and it’s going to be in tons of other countries. There’s a couple of major ones that we’re still trying to figure out, but it is in most larger sized countries and European countries and South American countries and Asian countries right now.”

Seeing as how Creature Commandos essentially ushers in the new Gunn and Safran-led DC Studios, it’s definitely going to be a production that audiences won’t want to miss. The adult animated series focuses on a group of monsters who have been recruited by Amanda Waller to join a black ops team. As per usual, Gunn didn’t skimp on the talent, with the familiar voices of Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Frank Grillo (Tulsa King), Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) and Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) filling out the call sheet.

What Else Does DC Studios Have Up Their Sleeves?

The first phase of Gunn and Safran’s DC rebrand is being dubbed “Gods and Monsters” — so, you can piece together what that means for the upcoming slate of content. Along with Creature Commandos, the next project coming down the pipeline is the highly-anticipated summer 2025 release of Superman. The film will see David Corenswet (Pearl) stepping into the titular role that was for many years held by Henry Cavill (Argylle). Instead of an origin story, it will instead introduce audiences to a Superman who has already discovered his powers and is now trying to find out what it means to be both human and superhuman. Beyond that, other films set to come from the first rollout include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and more, while the list of TV projects includes Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold.

