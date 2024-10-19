The debut of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU is nearly upon us with Creature Commandos, and to celebrate the upcoming occasion, DC Studios has a revealed a brand-new trailer for the series at New York Comic Con. Produced and created by James Gunn, Creature Commandos will introduce DC fans to a post-Task Force X world, where Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has put together a new team of not-so-do-gooders for a seemingly impossible mission. As the new trailer clearly shows, this perilous adventure would be too much to handle even for the famous Suicide Squad.

While The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Blue Beetle may or may not still be considered canon, Creature Commandos will be DC Studios' official debut into the DCU, pre-dating that even of the highly anticipated first live-action film in this new continuity - James Gunn's Superman. In addition to Gunn himself being involved, the new animated series is also coming in locked and loaded with a star-studded voice cast. Not only are Steve Agee and Viola Davis set to reprise their The Suicide Squad roles of John Economos and Amanda Waller respectively, but the cast of newcomers also includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as The Bride), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Frankenstein, Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Weasel and GI Robot, Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Rick Flag Sr., Zoe Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as Circe, and Maria Bakalova (The Apprentice) as Princess Ilana. It's also been confirmed that these characters and actors will appear in live-action eventually, and Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. is already confirmed to appear in Peacemaker Season 2.

Speaking of Peacemaker Season 2, that's just one of the many projects that will be in the new DCU. While Creature Commandos is releasing first, Superman has still been the talk of the town, with fans all over being eager to see Gunn's take on the Man of Steel. Also in active development are the Kyler Chandler and Aaron Pierre-starring Green Lantern series Lanterns and the Milly Alcock-starring sci-fi film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

When is 'Creature Commandos' Coming Out?

DC fans rejoice, as the new DC Universe's big debut is only a few months away. Creature Commandos will be debuting exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. After that, Superman will be flying into that very same continuity on Friday, July 11, 2025. Watch the new trailer above.